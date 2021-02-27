10 Benefits Of Bluetooth

Below, are 10 benefits and reasons to use Bluetooth

technology.

1. Wireless

As you probably already know, there are many benefits

and advantages to using wireless devices. Along with

improving safety as a result of eliminating wires

you don’t need, wireless also offers you plenty of

other advantages. When traveling with your laptop

or other wireless devices, you’ll no longer have to

worry about bringing connection cables.

2. Bluetooth is actually inexpensive

The technology of Bluetooth is cheap for companies

to implement, which results in lower costs for the

company. These savings are then passed from the

company on to you.

3. Bluetooth is automatic

Bluetooth doesn’t have you set up a connection or

push any buttons. When two or more devices enter

a range of up to 30 feet of each other, they will

automatically begin to communicate without you

having to do anything.

4. Standardized protocol

Bluetooth is standardized wireless, meaning that

a high level of compatibility among devices is

guaranteed. Bluetooth will connect devices to

each other, even if they aren’t the same model.

5. Low interference

Bluetooth devices almost always avoid interference

from other wireless devices. Bluetooth uses a

technique known as frequency hopping, and also

low power wireless signals.

6. Low energy consumption

As a result of Bluetooth using low power signals,

the technology requires very little energy and will

use less battery or electrical power as a result.

This is an excellent benefit for mobile devices,

as Bluetooth won’t drain the battery.

7. Sharing voice and data

The standard for Bluetooth will allow compatible

devices to share data and voice communications.

This is great for mobile phones and headsets, as

Bluetooth simplifies driving and talking on your

cell phone.

8. Instant PAN (Personal Area Network)

You can connect up to seven Bluetooth devices to

each other within a range of up to 30 feet, forming

a piconet or PAN. For a single room, you can

also set up multiple piconets.

9. Upgradeable

Upgradeable is the standard for Bluetooth. There

are newer versions of Bluetooth in the works,

which offer many new advantages and backward

compatible with older versions.

10. The technology stays

Bluetooth technology is a world wide, universal

wireless standard. With it being as popular as

it is, you can count on it being around for years

to come. As more and more devices start to use

Bluetooth technology, more manufacturers will be

eager to make their products compatible. A chain

reaction will occur, making Bluetooth the standard

for cutting edge wireless.