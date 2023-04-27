1st-ever close-up picture of Mars’ moon Deimos reveals the Pink Planet’s violent previous

The United Arab Emirates’ Martian orbiter Hope simply supplied a hanging new view of Deimos, considered one of Mars’ two small moons. In keeping with findings introduced on the European Geosciences Union (opens in new tab) assembly this week, the observations from a flyby on March 10 point out that Deimos is manufactured from the identical supplies as Mars itself — suggesting the moon fashioned concurrently Mars, and isn’t a captured asteroid, as some theories have proposed.

These observations revealed a never-before-seen perspective of Mars and Deimos. 



