5 Ways To Find Cheap Used Laptops

There are many reason why one would want to buy cheap used laptops, the main, and most obvious reason being that a new laptop is simply too expensive. If your goal is to find a cheap used laptop, then take some time to do the research, and you will be sure to get a great deal. I will detail 5 ways you can use to locate the right used laptop that suits your needs, and price range.

One of the first steps in your research should be to get on the Internet and begin your search. Your first stop should be eBay. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you already know that eBay is an auction site where you bid for items. It’s also a great place to find hard to find items such as, a piece of toast with a religious icon burned into it, or a clip Elvis’s sideburns. But, it’s also a great place to find inexpensive used equipment, i.e. laptops.

Quick search

Once on eBay, you can do a quick search by typing “used laptop” into the search function. You’re sure to find hundreds of selections, and name brands too. Spend some time there conducting your research. You don’t have to bid right away so take your time. Compare prices, and look for sellers with good ratings. The higher the rating, the more reputable the seller.

Another place to find used laptops is Amazon.com. Amazon is not only a great bargain store that sells new items—you can also find used items for sale at a great price, often a lot cheaper than their respective new items. If you’ve used Amazon before, then you’ve probably seen the links “new & used.” By clicking on this link when you do a search, you’ll be able to see both options. But of course we’re interested in used. You’ll be given the prices for the used items, as well as its condition, and the rating of the seller.

Still another stop you should make before concluding your research is Craig’s List. This website is much like a newspaper classified section in its apparent simplicity. But don’t let that simplicity fool you. Do a search for “used laptop” and you will find a huge selection. You can even choose by location to find something local, or you can opt to expand your search to other regions if you wish. One bad thing about Craig’s List is that it doesn’t include a seller’s rating, so you have to be careful. One way to avoid being scammed this is to stick to buying locally, where you can have potential face-to-face interaction with the seller.

One more place where you can try to find cheap used laptops is Overstock.com. Although this site won’t yield as much of a selection as eBay, or Graig’s List, and perhaps even fewer than Amazon, it’s still a good place to look. You may find something in there you didn’t see in any of the other sites, so it won’t hurt to look.

You don’t have to limit your search to the Internet. You can also try doing a bit of off line research. Look in your local newspaper and see what turns up. Often times, some people will opt to sell their used computers by placing ads in the newspaper, so you may be pleasantly surprised by what you find. Try the Sunday paper since it usually has a larger classified section.

There you have it—5 ways to look for cheap used laptops. By doing some thorough research, you’re sure to find a great deal. With all of the selections you’ll have at your disposal, you’ll be able to find a laptop that has the features you’re searching for, at a price range you’re comfortable with.