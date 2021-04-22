A Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller With Mélanie Laurent

Mélanie Laurent in Oxygen. Photograph : Netflix

Director Alexandre Aja is all the time joyful to mess you up. Whether or not it’s basement alligators in Crawl, flesh-eating fish in Piranha 3D, or shocking serial killers in Excessive Stress, he’s develop into very expert at making audiences extremely, deliciously uncomfortable. His new film seems to take that to new heights.

Aja’s newest movie known as Oxygen and it stars Mélanie Laurent (Inglorious Basterds) as a lady who wakes up with no information of who she is, no information of the place she is, and no information of tips on how to get out. What she does know is she’s working out of… you guessed it.

The most effective factor about this trailer is it provides you so little. You watch it and truly have extra questions than you do solutions. The place is she? How did she get t right here? Will she get out? Often a trailer like this might reveal a kind of issues simply to hook you in, however not right here. (To be honest, perhaps it does and sneaky enhancing merely doesn’t make it clear.). Both method, with Laurent’s performing chops and Aja’s penchant for concern, Oxygen seems prefer it may very well be a winner.

Written by Christie LeBlanc and co-starring Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi, Oxygen involves Netflix Could 12.

