A Lady Used RentAHitman.Com to Attempt to Kill Her Ex-Husband

The very actual RentAHitman.com web site. Screenshot : Jody Serrano / Gizmodo / RentAHitMan.com

The very actual RentAHitman.com web site asks guests a easy query: “Bought an issue that wants resolving?” Though the vast majority of individuals would acknowledge the web site for what it’s, a joke, there are remarkably nonetheless some that take it severely and submit a request for homicide. Wendy Wein, a 52-year-old Michigan girl, is a kind of individuals.

Wein lately discovered that whereas the RentAHitman.com could also be a joke, utilizing it to attempt to get another person to kill your ex-husband just isn’t, and carries real-world penalties. Earlier this month, she pleaded responsible to solicitation of homicide and utilizing a pc to commit a criminal offense. The previous crime carries a most lifetime sentence, whereas the latter is capped at 20 years.

Beneath her plea settlement, Wein will serve a minimal of 9 years in jail. She will likely be sentenced by Daniel White, Monroe County’s thirty eighth Circuit Courtroom Decide in Michigan, in January, in response to the Monroe Information.

At first, Wein’s story feels like a comedy skit you would possibly see on Saturday Evening Stay. Laughter is changed with incredulity, the creeps, and just a little little bit of concern whenever you understand she truly meant to hurt another person, although.

She began by filling out a “service request type”—which asks customers for primary data on themselves corresponding to title, cellphone quantity, and electronic mail in addition to data on who they need taken out— on RentAHitman.com in 2020 below a faux title. RentAHitman.com is a simple web site with a easy design. It boasts of getting 17,985 discipline operatives all around the U.S. to assist clients (which is definitely a reference to the tough variety of regulation enforcement entities within the nation) and claims it’s compliant with “Hitman Info Privateness & Safety Act of 1964” (sure, that’s faux).

RentAHitman.com additionally contains happy buyer “testimonials” (that are clearly faux). For those who scroll down sufficient, you may even see this phrase within the web site’s footer: “On account of contractual restrictions, Hire-A-Hitman is not affiliated with Diners Membership, Kanye West, the Illuminati, Rudolph Giuliani, Alec Baldwin or Kyle Rittenhouse.”

Regardless of all of this, there are some individuals who nonetheless assume RentAHitman.com is a legit web site providing an actual service.

“I don’t get it,” Bob Innes, the proprietor of the joke website, instructed the Washington Put up in a current interview. “Persons are simply silly.”

In Wein’s case, she agreed to fulfill one of many web site’s “discipline operatives,” who was truly an undercover police detective, to speak in regards to the job she wished performed. The police had been contacted by Innes, who decided that Wein was an actual risk to others.

As instructed by the Put up, Wein knowledgeable the police detective that her ex-husband was a pedophile and described him intimately, offering his dwelling tackle, the time he went to work, and the time he received dwelling. She proceeded to provide the police detective a “down cost” of $200 for the homicide and agreed to provide him $5,000 when her husband was taken care of. Wein was arrested shortly afterward the encounter.

“She was hellbent on… searching for revenge to take out her ex-husband,” Innes mentioned, in response to the Put up, “And she or he by no means did her homework.”

Innes didn’t got down to create a honeypot for catching individuals who wished to rent others to commit homicide. Initially, he arrange RentAHitman.com in 2005 to begin a cybersecurity firm with some mates after taking a community penetration testing and danger evaluation course, Rolling Stone reported final yr. That by no means panned out , and his efforts to promote to area title by no means received any critical presents, so RentAHitman.com simply stayed on-line.

Years handed, and Innes determined to examine the location’s electronic mail to wash it up and see if there was in curiosity in shopping for the area. As a substitute, he discovered roughly 300 emails from individuals around the globe searching for numerous providers, from utilizing RentAHitman.com to extort cash from others to asking how a lot he charged to hold out a success in Austria.

Innes began to work with regulation enforcement when he obtained an electronic mail from a girl from the UK residing in Canada who wished three of her members of the family killed as a result of she claimed they’d left her with out an inheritance. The lady offered a whole lot of particulars on the members of the family she wished killed, which alarmed Innes. He confirmed all the data she offered after which received the data to the Canadian police, who discovered that the girl had excellent warrants for critical costs and extradited her to the U.Ok.

He’s gotten different critical requests which have led to arrests over time. A Kansas girl wished to kill individuals who have been reportedly disparaging her in her small city and instructed him to make use of “weapons, bombs or something or any strategy to take away them.” The Kansas girl was discovered responsible of solicitation to commit homicide and was given three years of supervised probation, Innes mentioned.

One other case concerned a 20-year-old man from Virginia who wished his ex-girlfriend, her mom, and her stepfather murdered. He additionally requested Innes to kidnap her child and produce the newborn to him so he might begin a household with one other girl. The Virginia man pleaded responsible to solicitation of homicide and was sentenced to twenty years in jail, though he received 10 years of his sentence suspended. Total, at the very least a dozen instances involving individuals utilizing RentAHitman.com have led to arrest, in response to Rolling Stone.

Innes doesn’t meet his “potential clients” in particular person or agree on any set “price” for the web site’s providers. As a substitute, he passes on data he identifies as troubling to the police, who’re those in control of making contact with the person. Greater than 10 years after RentAHitman.com first helped police catch a legal, it’s nonetheless doing its job. That’s even though Innes doesn’t maintain the web site’s true nature a secret and has performed quite a lot of information interviews about it.

“It’s a loopy world,” Innes instructed the Put up. “The Web is clearly a harmful place. And this web site is a magnet for low-hanging fruit which might be on the market attempting to hurt different individuals.”