AI Integration Across Industries

To create sustainable business impact, AI capabilities need to be tailored and optimized to an industry or organization’s specific requirements and infrastructure model. Hear how customers’ challenges across industries can be addressed in any compute environment from the cloud to the edge with end-to-end hardware and software optimization.

About the speakers

Kavitha Prasad, VP & GM, Datacenter, AI and Cloud Execution and Strategy, Intel Corporation

Kavitha Prasad leads the team responsible for developing Intel’s strategy for next-generation data center solutions, cloud architecture solutions, and deployment systems. She also leads Intel’s overall AI strategy and execution efforts. Kavitha re-joined Intel in 2021 and has held several engineering and leadership roles in her 13+ year career at the company. Prior to re-joining Intel, Kavitha served as director of engineering at Xilinx Corporate and was a member of the founding team at SiMa.ai. Kavitha holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering from San Jose State University.

Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau, CEO and Publisher, MIT Technology Review

Elizabeth Bramson-Boudreau is the CEO and publisher of MIT Technology Review, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s independent media company.

Since Elizabeth took the helm of MIT Technology Review in mid-2017, the business has undergone a massive transformation from its previous position as a respected but niche print magazine to a widely read, multi-platform media brand with a global audience and a sustainable business. Under her leadership, MIT Technology Review has been lauded for its editorial authority, its best-in-class events, and its novel use of independent, original research to support both advertisers and readers.

Elizabeth has a 20-year background in building and running teams at world-leading media companies. She maintains a keen focus on new ways to commercialize media content to appeal to discerning, demanding consumers as well as B2B audiences.

Prior to joining MIT Technology Review, Elizabeth held a senior executive role at The Economist Group, where her leadership stretched across business lines and included mergers and acquisitions; editorial and product creation and modernization; sales; marketing; and events. Earlier in her career, she worked as a consultant advising technology firms on market entry and international expansion.

Elizabeth holds an executive MBA from the London Business School, an MSc from the London School of Economics, and a bachelor’s degree from Swarthmore College.