Amazon’s Appstore Does not Work on Android 12

The Amazon Appstore is having some issues and it could possibly be Amazon’s personal DRM. Photograph : Florence Ion / Gizmodo

As a complete, the Android working system is a extra open platform than its iOS rival. However that doesn’t imply third-party app shops on Google gadgets at all times play good.

In case you’re an Amazon Hearth Pill person, you might need downloaded the Amazon Appstore in your Android cellphone, maybe since you bought an app without cost from Amazon and also you don’t need to pay for it once more by the Google Play retailer. On Android, it’s as straightforward as sideloading the APK from Amazon’s app. However Android 12 might need launched a compatibility difficulty for the app retailer . In response to Liliputing, the newest model of Android doesn’t appear to work with Amazon’s built-in DRM.

An October 2021 thread courting again to when Android 12 started rolling out to gadgets titled “Amazon Appstore not working after android 12 [sic] replace” is adopted by quite a few replies detailing the identical ailment. “It isn’t engaged on Android 12 on my Pixel 6 both,” wrote one person. “Identical drawback on Pixel 5,” wrote one other.

The put up has since racked up greater than 100 replies and obtained hundreds of views. An Amazon employees member ultimately addressed the unique put up, writing that “our technical staff is conscious of the difficulty.” Nevertheless, it seems they’re nonetheless searching for a decision, and easily ensuring you may have the newest model of the Amazon Appstore put in received’t repair a lot.

Amazon instructed The Verge it’s conscious of the difficulty impacting app efficiency, including that it doesn’t appear to have an effect on Amazon Hearth Tablets or Hearth TV gadgets.

Amazon now warns you about its Appstore points on Android 12. Screenshot : Florence Ion / Gizmodo

Once you obtain the Amazon Appstore on an Android 12 machine, as I did on the Pixel 6 Professional, there’s an enormous banner on the high that claims: “We’re enthusiastic about Android 12 too. Sadly we’re working by some points. Thanks to your persistence as we get your Appstore again.”

The banner doesn’t pop up on my OnePlus 9, which continues to be on Android 11. Anecdotally, I may report that the Amazon Appstore feels slower on the Pixel 6 Professional, and a few web page classes aren’t even loading. The one apps that appear to look are ones printed by Amazon. By comparability, the OnePlus 9 had no points downloading apps.

The issue could possibly be associated to Amazon’s built-in DRM, as one commenter within the thread seen that a bit of expert-level tinkering may get Amazon’s apps engaged on the Android 12 gadgets. It entails decompiling the APK on an older model of Android after which recompiling it to work with a self-signed certificates. However at that time, you’re higher off searching for the app within the Google Play Retailer.