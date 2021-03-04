Amazon’s new Alexa app for Xbox brings visible assistant options to your TV

Amazon is launching a brand new Alexa app for Xbox consoles this week. Whilst you’ve been in a position to management Alexa from an Xbox for a few years now, this devoted app will present entry to extra of the visible elements of Amazon’s digital assistant. That features having the ability to see your doorbell digital camera, studying emails and checking your calendar, and even seeing climate forecasts.

It basically turns your Xbox into extra of an Echo Present-like expertise for Alexa. All the common Xbox controls are nonetheless supported with this new app, together with the power to activate an Xbox console utilizing a appropriate Alexa gadget.

Amazon is steadily rolling out this new Alexa app for Xbox within the coming days, and will probably be accessible throughout all Xbox One and Xbox Collection X / S consoles. It’s best to be capable to obtain the Alexa app from the Microsoft Retailer proper now, however we’ve tried to get it to work with a few Xbox consoles and it doesn’t look like totally dwell simply but.

Listed here are among the new instructions accessible with the visible model of Alexa on Xbox: