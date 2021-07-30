AMD’s new Radeon RX 6600 XT provides 1080p RDNA 2 gaming for $379

AMD has a brand new entry-level RX 6000-series GPU: the $379 RX 6600 XT, which remains to be based mostly on the identical RDNA 2 structure as its beefier cousins, nevertheless it provides a extra wallet-friendly worth level. The brand new card guarantees the “final 1080p gaming expertise,” for patrons who don’t essentially want a next-gen 4K gaming setup.

At a advised retail worth of $379 (AMD isn’t promoting its personal model of the cardboard), the RX 6600 XT slots at a good cheaper worth level than the $479 RX 6700 XT that the corporate launched earlier this 12 months, which focused 1440p gaming.

The RX 6600 XT options 32 compute items, 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, a 2359 MHz base clock, 2589 MHz boosted clock, and attracts 160W of energy. For comparability, the top-of-the-line RX 6900 XT 80 compute items, whereas the RX 6700 XT provides 40 compute items.

AMD’s logic right here, although, is that the majority gamers don’t even have the setup essential for a full 4K gaming rig, which requires not solely the newest and biggest in GPUs but in addition a processor and a show that may pump out sufficient pixels. The corporate cited analysis from IDC that claimed that roughly two-thirds of gaming shows offered final 12 months had been 1080p panels — but in addition that progress in high-refresh shows was 20 instances increased than lower-refresh charge fashions.

The RX 6600 XT is supposed to fit into these tendencies completely, promising to have the ability to run AAA titles like Battlefield 5 or Cyberpunk 2077 at excessive body charges on most 1080p settings. The brand new card isn’t meant for somebody who desires the newest and biggest GPU — it’s for patrons utilizing an outdated GPU just like the getting old GTX 1060 (which nonetheless accounts for nearly 10 p.c of all graphics playing cards in Steam’s {hardware} survey and may wrestle with more moderen video games).

The brand new RX 6600 XT additionally provides a giant enhance over AMD’s 5000-series playing cards, providing 1.4x or higher enhancements in FPS charges in comparison with the RX 5600 XT and RX 5700 for titles like Murderer’s Creed Valhalla and Doom Everlasting. AMD additionally claims that the brand new card outperforms Nvidia’s equally entry-level RTX 3060 GPU, which (at the least in concept) begins at $329.

AMD can be conscious that provide could also be a problem for the brand new card, commenting at a press briefing that “we’re doing our greatest to get provide, however the demand is unprecedented, and likewise the availability constraints are actual, so we’re working with these conditions at hand.” Given the final problem in shopping for new GPUs lately, it is likely to be finest to organize for one more spherical of hard-to-find playing cards, although.

The RX 6600 XT will probably be accessible beginning on August eleventh from AMD’s normal slate of companions, together with ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, XFX and Yeston, with prebuilt methods set to reach someday in August, too.