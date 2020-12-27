Apple iCloud sign-in and activation issue appears resolved after nearly 36 hours

To all of you who got a new Apple device for Christmas, congrats! But you might have had some difficulty setting up and signing in to iCloud along with other Apple users. First reported by Apple Insider, as of Saturday morning, Apple’s system status page was showing “some users affected” by an issue that began at around 4:45AM ET on December 25th.

Nearly 36 hours later, the issue appears to be over. A status update at 4:35PM ET Saturday shows the issue as “resolved.”

The issue appeared to be affecting multiple devices. The system status page didn’t show issues with any other parts of iCloud or other Apple services.

Apple Support tweeted Friday afternoon that it was aware of the issue, and said it was “experiencing a high capacity at this time, which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud, please try back in a couple of hours.” The message was directed to a user trying to set up their mother’s new iPad and HomePod mini.

We know your mom is eager to have everything working and appreciate you helping to set them up. We are experiencing a high capacity at this time which is impacting your ability to set up iCloud, please try back in a couple of hours. https://t.co/waNYZdXpJm — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) December 25, 2020

It’s still not clear how widespread the problem was, and Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Verge on Saturday.

Update December 26th 5:15PM ET: Adds that Apple’s system status page shows the issue as resolved.