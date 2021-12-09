Apple iPhone 14 Professional collection to come back with punch-hole shows

Whereas Apple is coping with provide chain constraints with its present iPhone lineup, Korean information outlet TheElec studies that subsequent 12 months’s Professional fashions will deliver 48MP punch-hole selfie cameras. The 6.06-inch iPhone 14 Professional and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Professional Max are stated to make use of LG Show LTPO 120Hz OLED panels and would be the solely fashions to sport the brand new look.







iPhone 14 Professional Max render (through Entrance Web page Tech | Renders by Ian)

The non-Professional iPhone 14 fashions which ought to include a 6.06-inch mannequin and a brand new 6.7-inch model will nonetheless have a notch and their shows can be provided by BOE. The entry-level fashions should not anticipated to supply LTPO screens and 120Hz refresh charges.

The article predicts that BOE will start supplying LTPO panels for iPhone 15 collection in 2023. Apple can be anticipated to deliver a revised iPhone SE mannequin in 2022 with the identical design as the present mannequin however with added 5G connectivity.

