Apple releases iOS 15 with Focus mode and extra

As introduced beforehand, Apple right this moment launched iOS 15 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15 for the iPad, watchOS 8 for the Apple Watch, and tvOS 15 for the Apple TV.

Apple has additionally introduced a serious annual replace to the Mac working system referred to as macOS Monterey, however that’s not one in every of right this moment’s releases.

iOS 15’s main new characteristic addition is Focus, whereby a person can set profiles like “work,” “sleep,” or “house” that show completely different apps and notifications relying on what the person is doing. It additionally redesigns notifications and provides quite a few new options to Messages and FaceTime, amongst different issues.

iPadOS 15 consists of those self same options, and it additionally brings iOS 14’s utility library view and anywhere-widgets to the pill.

watchOS 8 and tvOS 15 are smaller updates by comparability. The larger of the 2—the one for the Apple Watch—places some emphasis on pictures, including photos-related watch face choices and new methods to share pictures through the Watch. It additionally helps the aforementioned Focus mode and improves the Messages expertise.

tvOS serves up improved HomePod mini integration, a barely up to date TV app, and spatial audio capabilities with supported headphones.

All of those updates are already obtainable globally on supported gadgets. Apple normally instances its main model quantity OS releases with new {hardware} launches, and this was no exception. Two new iPads and 4 new iPhones start transport subsequent week. Nevertheless, the brand new Apple Watch nonetheless has no agency launch date.

Discover Apple’s launch notes for iOS 15 under.