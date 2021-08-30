Apple Watch Collection 7 reportedly has flat sides and greater screens

The upcoming Apple Watch will characteristic its first new {hardware} design in years, in line with Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s Energy On e-newsletter. Gurman says the Apple Watch Collection 7 could have “a flatter show and edges,” seemingly persevering with Apple’s quest to flatten the edges of each product in its lineup.

The show is claimed to be barely bigger than the present panels discovered within the Collection 6, and the instances’ sizes may also be a bit of greater than earlier than, with every mannequin getting a 1mm bump to 41mm and 45mm. Unverified leaked photos final week instructed the identical 41mm and 45mm sizing. Gurman says Apple will embrace a number of new watch faces to profit from the additional display actual property.

Bodily look apart, the Collection 7 may also have a quicker processor, in line with Gurman. Nevertheless, there reportedly gained’t be any main health-focused upgrades this 12 months, although Apple “could” embrace a body-temperature sensor in subsequent 12 months’s mannequin.

An up to date design for the Collection 7 would proceed an every-three-years cadence for main Apple Watch {hardware} refreshes. The primary and final time Apple modified the case design of the Apple Watch was the Collection 4; that fundamental look has remained unchanged by way of the Collection 6, save the introduction of recent supplies and finishes.

Apple often declares new watches in September, so a reveal for the Collection 7 is probably not far off. Final 12 months the Collection 6 and SE watches have been a headline announcement at Apple’s September occasion, for the reason that iPhone 12 unveiling was pushed again to October.