Apple’s new MagSafe battery premieres reverse charging on the iPhone 12

Apple stunned us Tuesday by merely placing its newest iPhone accent on sale. The $99 MagSafe Battery Pack isn’t the primary energy cell we’ve seen that makes use of Apple’s new magnetic system to attach with the iPhone 12 household (Anker gives a 5,000mAh pack with slower 5W charging for $45.99), however it’s the first one from Apple and might cost at as much as 15W whereas it’s plugged in.

MacRumors and 9to5Mac level out a assist doc that helps reply just a few questions we instantly had concerning the gadget, together with affirmation that it will unlock the iPhone 12’s “secret” reverse charging function. Whereas iFixit didn’t spot any further {hardware} so as to add wi-fi charging, FCC filings revealed the corporate’s plan to allow you to cost equipment whereas the iPhone 12 is plugged in and charging, full with diagrams that now look very acquainted.

As Apple’s assist web page explains:

Cost your MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone If each your iPhone and MagSafe Battery Pack must be charged, you may cost them on the identical time. Connect your MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhone after which plug the MagSafe Battery Pack into an influence adapter. Utilizing a 20W or increased energy adapter, the MagSafe Battery Pack can cost your iPhone with as much as 15W of charging energy. It’s also possible to cost each in case you connect your MagSafe Battery Pack to your iPhone, then plug your iPhone into an influence supply. You may need to cost this manner if you could join your iPhone to a different gadget whereas charging, like in case you’re utilizing wired CarPlay or transferring pictures to a Mac. Should you cost your iPhone and MagSafe Battery Pack on the identical time, your iPhone may cost to 80% or increased earlier than your MagSafe Battery Pack begins charging.

Notably, reverse charging solely works (thus far) with this accent, after an upcoming software program replace and solely whereas the iPhone 12 is plugged in. Google’s Pixel 5 can function as a Qi pad whereas plugged in, and Samsung units have been charging something you slap towards them for a few years, however now Apple customers can get pleasure from an analogous function. Will this newfound potential additionally cost your AirPods, Apple Watch, or anything sooner or later? Apple isn’t saying (but).

Additionally, in case you missed it, one picture of the battery pack revealed its capability specs: 1460mAh, 7.62V, 11.13Wh. We’ll have to do some testing to determine precisely how a lot charging it could possibly add in actual life, however it’s price remembering that on this case, watt-hours of charging is the extra necessary determine to deal with, as seen with Apple’s previous non-magnetic battery circumstances.