Apple’s subsequent iPad Professional has wi-fi charging and a glass again: report

Apple is engaged on a brand new model of the iPad Professional with wi-fi charging, in keeping with a brand new report in Bloomberg. To accommodate the expertise, Apple will reportedly change to a glass again for the brand new fashions, as an alternative of the aluminum discovered on the rear of each iPad launched thus far.

Apple is claimed to be testing a magnetic charging system for the brand new iPad Professional just like the MagSafe connector launched with the iPhone 12 vary of telephones final 12 months. Apple might also embody reverse wi-fi charging within the new iPad Professional, in keeping with the report, which might enable the iPad to function a wi-fi charging level itself.

Apple solely simply launched the brand new M1 iPad Professional with its Mini LED show, and the wi-fi charging mannequin reportedly gained’t be prepared till subsequent 12 months. Nonetheless, Bloomberg additionally says that Apple will launch a redesigned iPad Mini in 2021 with narrower display bezels. It’s not clear whether or not it’ll change to Face ID just like the iPad Professional or Contact ID on the ability button just like the iPad Air — Bloomberg’s report solely says that “the removing of its residence button has additionally been examined.”

Alongside the brand new iPad Mini, Apple can be mentioned to be planning to launch a thinner model of the ten.2-inch iPad. Each merchandise are more likely to be launched across the finish of the 12 months.