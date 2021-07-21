Artist Scott C Pays Tribute to the Actor

“Useful Keanus” (and lots of lovable canines, too). Picture : Scott C

Keanu Reeves has made loads of motion pictures. A few of them are good, a few of them are dangerous, and a few of them are superb or very dangerous. However all of them share one factor that makes them watchable: Keanu himself. He’s one of the best.

Artist Scott C, whose Nice Showdowns we’ve featured on the positioning earlier than, is outwardly a towering Keanu fan and has given the actor the last word tribute, within the type of an artwork piece titled “Useful Keanus.” It options virtually two dozen variations of the actor, in character as The Matrix’s Neo, Invoice and Ted’s Ted, and extra—plus canines. Heaps and plenty of canines. It goes on sale at 1 p.m. EST on Wednesday, July 21, and stays on sale for 5 days, which simply so occurs to undergo San Diego Comedian-Con. Right here’s the complete picture.

Picture : Scott C

And listed here are just a few close- ups.

Picture : Scott C

Picture : Scott C

So clearly you’ve bought your massive motion pictures: Velocity, John Wick, the Invoice and Teds, The Matrix, and many others. However there’s additionally The Replacements, Level Break, Johnny Mnemonic, and so many others. They’re all serving to little puppies, therefore, “Useful Keanus.”

”Useful Keanus” is a restricted version print which is 11 x 14 inches and can value $30. The version will probably be set by what number of are bought between 1 p.m. EST on July 21 and 11 p.m. EST on July 25. Plus, this isn’t the one piece Scott C is releasing this weekend. The truth is, he’s having his very personal “Tiny Con” with a ton of various releases. There are Nice Showdowns from Raiders of the Misplaced Ark, Avengers: Endgame, Tron, Peter Pan, and Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, plus all method of pins and different artwork prints completed in his unforgettable, lovable type. You possibly can click on right here to see the entire prints being launched and click on right here to see how and when you may watch Scott paint, take part in contests, and a lot extra.

Keanu Reeves would, virtually definitely, approve.

