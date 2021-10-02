Asus is recruiting Android 12 beta testers for Zenfone 8

The Zenfone 8 introduced in Might with Android 11 already received a few Android 12 beta builds, however these did not embrace any further software program options from Asus. Nevertheless, simply forward of Android 12’s secure rollout, Asus has began recruiting testers for the Zenfone 8’s Android 12 beta replace, which is able to include Asus’ ZenUI 8 customized Android pores and skin.

After Google has launched the secure construct of Android 12, it will likely be some time earlier than different OEMs, together with Asus, handle to ship Android 12’s remaining construct for his or her telephones. So, in case you are a Zenfone 8 person and might’t wait to get a style of Android 12, you could have till October 13 to take part within the Android 12 beta program by going to your telephone’s Settings > System > System replace menu, clicking on the gear icon within the upper-right nook, after which clicking on “Enroll within the Beta Take a look at Program.”

In case your utility is accepted, you may be knowledgeable by Asus via an electronic mail. However do notice that since this can be a beta firmware, it’s going to possible have some bugs, so it is best prevented in your main gadget.

You possibly can head over to the supply hyperlink under for extra details about the beta program.

