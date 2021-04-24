Asus Zenfone 8 will grow to be official on Might 12, promised to be “compact in measurement”

Asus has introduced when it’ll make the Zenfone 8 household of smartphones official. The disclosing occasion will happen on Might 12 at 1 PM Jap / 7 PM CET. We’re thus lower than 19 days away from that time, because the counter on the particular occasion web site helpfully informs us, with a helpful countdown that maybe unnecessarily consists of seconds.

The Taiwanese firm says we must always anticipate one thing that is “massive on efficiency”, and “compact in measurement”. Relating to the previous, the implication is clear – anticipate a Snapdragon 888 chipset on the helm. As for the latter declare, we now have seen a number of rumors recently speaking a few Zenfone 8 Mini, in order that one would deal with the compact facet for all the household. Talking of, it is unclear if Asus plans to unveil two or three telephones on that day, so come again on Might 12 and we’ll let precisely what went down.