Spine presents 3D-printed answer for iPhone 13 Professional digicam bump challenge

Spine Labs has acknowledged the problem that hampers the usage of its wonderful iPhone gaming controller with the brand new iPhone 13 Professional and 13 Professional Max. As we observed final week, the iPhone 13 Professional’s thicker digicam bump means the telephone doesn’t sit neatly within the Spine One controller, both protruding on one aspect or inflicting the bridge on the again to barely buckle. It’s not unusable, nevertheless it’s not nice.

“We spent an amazing period of time meticulously crafting each floor of Spine One (each bits and atoms) and even designing common help for the iPhones obtainable when it was launched,” a Spine consultant wrote in an official put up on Reddit. “Consequently, we’re upset within the scenario at hand. A number of people on the staff even upgraded to 13 Professional Max for a greater gaming expertise, and whereas the match could also be acceptable for some customers, it’s not so good as we’d prefer it to be.”

To handle this, Spine has designed an adapter that’s supposed to enhance the expertise with the iPhone 13 Professional and 13 Professional Max. Sadly, the corporate says it isn’t in a position to mass-produce them straight away due to provide constraints and COVID-19, so the adapter design can be launched as an open-source 3D printable file. In case you don’t have entry to a 3D printer, Spine says “we’ll do our greatest” to ship an adapter to customers who contact the corporate’s help staff.

The printable recordsdata must be posted on-line “in a matter of days;” we’ll let you know the way effectively the answer works once we can.