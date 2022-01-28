Best Internet Service Providers

Trying to find a good internet service provider can be quite a hassle. Even those who are technologically advanced can become confused by hidden fees and descriptions of speeds and services offered. Unfortunately, there is no simple solution for finding the best internet provider as finding the best is dependent on a wide variety of factors ranging from personal needs to location.

Kinds of Internet Services

The first step towards trying to find the best internet provider is to decide what sort of broadband connection you wish to have. There are four main types of high speed broadband services that are commonly offered by internet service providers. First, there is DSL. DSL is usually the least expensive option when it comes to a fast broadband connection. The downside of DSL is its speed is dependent on how close to the DSL providers central location you are located. The second sort of high speed internet connection that is offered is cable. Cable is nice as its speed does not depend on distance making it usually faster than DSL. Cable's biggest problem is that the bandwidth is often shared with neighbors so the speed can be variable depending on the traffic amount. Satellite is the third kind of broadband service offered. Its advantage is that it can be set up in remote areas. It is more expensive and slower than the other options however. The final sort of Internet service that is sometimes offered is Fiber Optic service (FiOS). This is by far the fastest type of internet connection that is offered at this point in time. The downside is it is only offered in a limited amount areas.

Best Internet Providers

In online polls Verizon FiOS usually ranks the highest in overall customer satisfaction. Most report it to be the best value for the money as well as report it to offer the highest speeds. It is also reported to be reliable and quick to set up. Unfortunately Verizon FiOS is only available in California, Texas, Florida, and some Northeastern States. It is also very expensive at $49.99 a month. Another high ranking internet service provider is Cox. Cox offers cable internet services to 4 million customers in 16 states. Most customers are satisfied with the service and report reliably fast speeds. Comcast is the largest provider within the USA providing service to over 17 million customers. It does not rank as high as Cox or Verizon FiOS, but it does supply decent service and speeds.

Ask around

The best way to find the best internet service provider is to first check which providers are available within the area you are located and see if the type of broadband connection you want is available. If it is, it is a wise decision to ask others in your area what internet service providers they are using and if they are satisfied with the speeds and services etc. Due to the variability in internet service providers quality this is a great way to ensure the best one is chosen for your specific needs.