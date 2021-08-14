Greatest tech offers this weekend embody AirPods Professional, Jackbox video games, iPads



Our newest weekend version of the Dealmaster features a good worth on Apple’s AirPods Professional, because the noise-canceling true wi-fi earbuds are at present on sale for $190 at varied retailers. This is not the best possible worth we have tracked—the earbuds fell as little as $169 final Black Friday—and whereas Apple itself sells them for $249, the pair’s common road worth on Amazon has hovered nearer $200 in latest months.

Nonetheless, we have solely seen them hit this worth or decrease on a few events in 2021, making this a superb alternative to pounce for those who’ve already had your eye on the pair. Latest stories have mentioned that Apple plans to disclose new base-level AirPods that take after the Professional’s design later this 12 months, with a redesigned set of Execs coming someday in 2022. For now, although, the AirPods Professional are an growing old however nonetheless worthwhile set of wi-fi earbuds, particularly for those who use an iPhone and prioritize robust energetic noise cancelation. We have really useful them in previous reward guides.

Elsewhere, our offers roundup incorporates a Humble Bundle sale that nets you the primary six editions of the co-op-friendly Jackbox Social gathering Pack video games on PC for about $20 (with some, however not all, of the proceeds going to charity). We have additionally received good costs on Nintendo’s Swap Professional Controller, really useful inner SSDs and exterior HDDs, the newest iPad Air, and extra. You’ll be able to try our full curated rundown under.

Be aware: Ars Technica might earn compensation for gross sales from hyperlinks on this put up via affiliate applications.

Commercial

Featured offers of the day

Apple AirPods Professional true wi-fi noise-canceling earphones for $189.99 at Amazon, Goal, Greatest Purchase, and Walmart (usually $200).

at Amazon, Goal, Greatest Purchase, and Walmart (usually $200). Jackbox Summer season Social gathering Bundle (PC): pay at the very least $20 for varied Jackbox video games at Humble (usually $213).

for varied Jackbox video games at Humble (usually $213). Nintendo Swap Professional Controller for $59 at Amazon and Walmart (low cost seen at checkout—usually $65).

at Amazon and Walmart (low cost seen at checkout—usually $65). Beats Studio Buds true wi-fi noise-canceling earphones for $129.95 at Amazon, Goal, and Walmart (usually $150).

at Amazon, Goal, and Walmart (usually $150). Samsung SSD 980 (1TB) PCIe 3.0 M.2 NVMe inner SSD for $109.99 at Amazon and Samsung (usually $127).

at Amazon and Samsung (usually $127). WD My E book (4TB) exterior desktop HDD for $78.76 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $89).

at Amazon and Walmart (usually $89). Amazon Echo Present 5 (2nd gen) 5-inch sensible show for $54.99 at Amazon, Goal, and Greatest Purchase (usually $85).

at Amazon, Goal, and Greatest Purchase (usually $85). Apple iPad Air (64GB, 2020) 10.9-inch pill for $499.99 at Amazon, Goal, and Greatest Purchase (256GB mannequin for $650 —usually $545).

at Amazon, Goal, and Greatest Purchase (256GB mannequin for —usually $545). Apple Pencil (2nd gen) stylus for iPad Professional + iPad Air (4th gen) for $99.99 at Amazon, Goal and Greatest Purchase (usually $125).

Laptop computer and desktop PC offers

Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop computer—Apple M1, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM (soldered), 256GB SSD for $899 at Amazon, Greatest Purchase, and B&H (usually $960).

at Amazon, Greatest Purchase, and B&H (usually $960). Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401QM-211.ZG14) gaming laptop computer—AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, 14-inch 1080p 144 Hz, 16GB DDR4 RAM (8GB soldered + 8GB DIMM), 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060 Max-Q 6GB for $1,399.99 at Greatest Purchase (no webcam included, $1,350 with Pupil Offers—usually $1,550).

at Greatest Purchase (no webcam included, with Pupil Offers—usually $1,550). Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 laptop computer—Intel Core i7-1185G7, 14-inch 4K, 16GB LPDDR4X RAM (soldered), 512GB SSD for $1,349.99 at eBay and Greatest Purchase (usually $1,750).

at eBay and Greatest Purchase (usually $1,750). Lenovo ThinkPad T14 (2nd gen) laptop computer—AMD Ryzen 7 Professional 5850U, 14-inch 1080p, 16GB DDR4 RAM (soldered), 512GB SSD for $1,189.50 at Lenovo (use code: THINKBIGDEALS —usually $2,000).

at Lenovo (use code: —usually $2,000). Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop computer—AMD Ryzen 7 5700U, 13.3-inch 1080p, 16GB DDR4 RAM (soldered), 512GB SSD for $699.99 at Greatest Purchase (usually $900).

at Greatest Purchase (usually $900). Samsung SSD 980 (1TB) PCIe 3.0 M.2 NVMe inner SSD for $109.99 at Amazon and Samsung (usually $127).

at Amazon and Samsung (usually $127). WD Blue SN550 (500GB) PCIe 3.0 M.2 NVMe inner SSD for $54.99 at Amazon (1TB for $200 at Amazon—usually $60).

Online game offers

Gaming offers

TV and residential leisure offers

65-inch LG C1 (2021 mannequin) 4K HDR OLED TV + $200 Amazon credit score for $2,096.99 at Amazon (credit score usable for future purchases solely, use code: 52Q7W5I9BFBJ —usually $2,350).

at Amazon (credit score usable for future purchases solely, use code: —usually $2,350). 75-inch Hisense U6G (2021 mannequin) 4K HDR LED TV for $999.99 at Greatest Purchase (no HDMI 2.1, VRR—usually $1,250).

at Greatest Purchase (no HDMI 2.1, VRR—usually $1,250). 65-inch Sony X90J (2021 mannequin) 4K HDR LED TV for $1,298 at Amazon and Greatest Purchase (75-inch for $1,848 , My Greatest Purchase members solely—usually $1,500).

at Amazon and Greatest Purchase (75-inch for , My Greatest Purchase members solely—usually $1,500). New subscribers solely: Amazon Music Limitless 3-month membership + Paramount Plus Premium 3-month membership for $1 at Amazon (requires Amazon Prime account—usually $54).

Electronics offers

Apple AirPods Professional true wi-fi noise-canceling earphones for $189.99 at Amazon, Goal, Greatest Purchase, and Walmart (usually $200).

at Amazon, Goal, Greatest Purchase, and Walmart (usually $200). Apple Watch SE (40mm) for $249 at Amazon, Goal, Greatest Purchase, and Walmart (usually $269).

at Amazon, Goal, Greatest Purchase, and Walmart (usually $269). Apple iPad Air (64GB, 2020) 10.9-inch pill for $499.99 at Amazon, Goal, and Greatest Purchase (256GB mannequin for $650 —usually $545).

at Amazon, Goal, and Greatest Purchase (256GB mannequin for —usually $545). Beats Studio Buds true wi-fi noise-canceling earphones for $129.95 at Amazon, Goal, and Walmart (usually $150).

at Amazon, Goal, and Walmart (usually $150). WD My E book (4TB) exterior desktop HDD for $78.76 at Amazon and Walmart (usually $89).

at Amazon and Walmart (usually $89). SanDisk Excessive (1TB) transportable exterior SSD for $99.99 at Costco (usually $155).

Sensible house gadget offers

Equipment and miscellaneous offers