Bug Stopping 911 Calls From Customers With Microsoft Groups Fastened

Photograph : Josh Edelson / AFP ( Getty Photos )

A bug that prevented a small variety of Android customers from calling 911 if that they had Microsoft Groups put in and weren’t signed in has been fastened within the newest model of the app.

Google on Friday confirmed the bug after an investigation and stated it had been in a position to replicate the issue “beneath a restricted set of circumstances.” The corporate decided that the difficulty had been attributable to an unintended response between the Microsoft Groups app and the Android working system. Each Google and Microsoft had prioritized the difficulty, Google stated, and superior that there would an replace to Groups to deal with it.

On its aspect, Google stated it might be rolling out an replace to Android on Jan. 4. The corporate stated it was solely conscious of 1 person that had been affected by the bug, however nonetheless inspired customers with Groups put in on any gadget operating Android 10 and above to replace the app as quickly as potential. (Earlier than Microsoft up to date the app, Google was advising customers to uninstall and reinstall Groups to repair the issue within the interim).

The bug was initially flagged by a person on Reddit with a Pixel 3 operating Android 11. In late November, they needed to contact emergency providers to request an ambulance as a result of they believed their grandmother was having a stroke. In keeping with the person’s account, their telephone froze after one ring despite the fact that it appeared to have a name operating within the background. Whereas the person stated the Pixel knowledgeable them that their location had been despatched to emergency providers, they had been unable to talk to an emergency providers operator.

After making an attempt once more to no avail, the person determined to name 911 on their grandmother’s landline. They famous that they don’t have a landline at house and wanted to have the ability to belief that their telephone was going to have the ability to make emergency telephone calls.

“I’ll let you already know from expertise that the very last thing you wish to go fallacious throughout an precise emergency is your telephone to mess up,” the person wrote. “Particularly when time is of the essence, and the sooner you get emergency providers to your door, the extra probably it’s that you’ll survive.”

I completely agree with the Reddit person right here. I additionally don’t have a landline at house and can be at a loss at the way to get in contact with 911 in an emergency on this state of affairs . I might most likely knock on all my neighbors’ doorways till I discovered a telephone that labored, which is added stress you don’t want in an emergency.

Fortunately, the bug appears to have solely affected one person who managed to discover a answer, however the thought of this being an issue on an enormous scale is really scary. It’s additionally a reminder of how a lot humanity has come to depend on expertise and the way helpless we could be when it fails.

“You understand it’s wonderful how a telephone can deliver emotions of security, and the way shockingly unsafe one feels after they know their telephone is royally effed,” the person wrote in an replace to their Reddit publish after Google responded to the difficulty.