Business-Ready Data Holds the Key to AI Democratization

Good data is the bedrock of a self-service data consumption model, which in turn unlocks insights, analytics, personalization at scale through AI. Yet many organizations face immense challenges setting up a robust data foundation. Dive into a pragmatic perspective on abstracting the complexity and untangling the conflicts in data management for better AI.

About the speakers

Naveen Kamat, Executive Director, Data and AI Services, Kyndryl

Naveen is the Executive Director of Data and AI Services and a senior leader in the Applications, Data, and AI practice at Kyndryl. He’s been an engineering leader, mentor, coach. His work has contributed actively in driving breakthrough innovations in the Data and AI solutions for Kyndryl. He’s helped foster industry-academic partnerships and also advises start-ups using his background and experience.