California provides OK for Disneyland and different theme parks to reopen April 1st, with restrictions

Disneyland, Common Studios different theme parks, and sports activities stadiums in California can reopen starting April 1st, the California Division of Public Well being mentioned Friday. However there are caveats: the well being division is requiring “considerably lowered capability, necessary masking and different public well being precautions” as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

How many individuals will probably be allowed within the parks is determined by the variety of COVID-19 circumstances within the counties the place they’re situated.

For amusement parks, counties within the “crimson” tier of California’s four-tier reopening threat system— crimson is the second-highest threat class— will probably be restricted to attendance of 15 % capability. Within the orange tier, the restrict will increase to 25 % capability and within the yellow tier, to 35 %. Attendance will probably be restricted to in-state guests. Disneyland is in Orange County, which is presently within the highest-risk “purple” tier, however native information experiences recommend it could quickly transfer all the way down to the crimson tier.

Outside sports activities and reside efficiency venues in California have a barely completely different set of reopening standards, and a few will have the ability to reopen even when their counties are within the highest-risk purple tier, however with related limits on capability.

“With case charges and hospitalizations considerably decrease, the arrival of three extremely efficient vaccines and focused efforts geared toward vaccinating essentially the most weak communities, California can start steadily and safely bringing again extra actions, particularly those who happen outside and the place constant masking is feasible,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Well being and Human Providers Company, mentioned in an announcement.

Disneyland closed March 14th, 2020 as coronavirus circumstances unfold throughout the US. Disney laid off hundreds of theme park staff, and has taken a major monetary hit on account of the closures. In its most up-to-date fiscal quarter, income for Disney’s parks division income was down 53 %, to $3.6 billion, the corporate reported. The corporate mentioned throughout a February name with traders that it estimated “the whole web antagonistic affect of COVID-19 on phase working earnings within the quarter was roughly $2.6 billion.”

Disney World in Florida additionally closed final March and reopened in July in restricted capability and with restrictions. However California has taken a extra cautious strategy to rolling again pandemic restrictions than Florida, at the same time as Disney executives have been pushing California officers to permit theme parks and different venues to reopen.

Ken Potrock, president of the Disneyland Resort, mentioned in a statement posted to Twitter that with the brand new reopening date, Disneyland could be “getting hundreds of individuals again to work and tremendously serving to neighboring companies and our complete neighborhood.”