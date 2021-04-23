Name of Obligation: Warzone pulls a Fortnite with the launch of its new map

After launching a bit of over a 12 months in the past, Name of Obligation: Warzone is likely one of the hottest free-to-play titles proper now, with 100 million individuals enjoying the battle royale shooter. Following a nuclear missile that destroyed the sport’s map, the in-game metropolis of Verdansk is again with a brand new map set within the 12 months 1984, as seen within the announcement trailer above. This mirrors an analogous transfer made by its competitor Fortnite, which destroyed its unique map and changed it with a brand new one in 2019.

Regardless of the form and format remaining the identical as its predecessor, gamers will discover modifications to most areas together with a Nineteen Eighties vibe that matches the sport’s new time interval. Verdansk ’84, the title of the brand new map, has some alterations to make it a brand new location and never a direct reskin, whereas additionally turning into extra carefully built-in with Name of Obligation: Black Ops Chilly Struggle, which is about in the identical decade. Each video games share content material throughout each other, which means weapons, cosmetics, and different in-game unlockables like killstreaks could be shared throughout each titles.

The debut of Verdansk ’84 serves as an official begin to the third season of Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, and it’s obtainable now with loads of new weapons added and some previous ones nerfed.