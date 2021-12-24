CES 2022 organizers insist in-person occasions will go on whilst extra exhibitors pull again

The tempo of corporations saying they’ll forego the in-person components of CES 2022 has solely elevated within the final 24 hours, with main corporations like Intel and Google saying their choices on Thursday afternoon. Regardless of a rising record of cancellations that features exhibitors, advertisers, and most tech media organizations we are able to identify (together with The Verge), the Shopper Expertise Affiliation that places on the occasion says it’s going to push ahead with in-person occasions.

CES 2022 will present a possibility for corporations from around the globe, each giant and small, to launch merchandise, construct manufacturers and kind partnerships. — CES (@CES) December 24, 2021

In a thread of tweets posted Thursday night, the @CES account stated, “Our focus stays on convening the tech trade and giving those that can not attend in particular person the flexibility to expertise the magic of CES digitally.”

Whereas lots of the corporations saying adjustments of their plans cited well being issues in addition to the unknown implications of the omicron variant of COVID-19, organizers posted an announcement from a CEO and MD to justify their determination to push ahead. They stated: “…we’re assured that attendees and exhibitors can have a socially distanced however worthwhile and productive occasion in Las Vegas, or whereas experiencing it on-line.” Precautions beforehand introduced included required proof of vaccination, masks, and free speedy exams.

We’re additionally working with main well being consultants within the state of Nevada who assist the very best practices now we have put in place. Under is an announcement from Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, FACHE, President & CEO of Renown Well being in Reno, NV. pic.twitter.com/6d4ncNBx3M — CES (@CES) December 24, 2021

The record of exhibitors that introduced plans to skip the present fully or restrict availability on Thursday alone consists of:

Intel

Google

Lenovo

Hisense (canceled press convention however could have a boot)

Waymo

On Wednesday, the CTA stated in an announcement that it had acquired 42 exhibitor cancellations. It’s unclear whether or not any of those names have been a part of that depend, however immediately’s bulletins take away three of eight corporations listed as featured exhibitors on the occasion’s principal web page. A listing of essentially the most notable corporations nonetheless lined up for in-person showings consists of Samsung, Sony, and LG.