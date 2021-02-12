Chappelle’s Present returns to Netflix now that Dave acquired paid

Dave Chappelle says that his lengthy operating beef with Comedy Central over rights to Chappelle’s Present is over. The shock announcement got here throughout a 10-minute performance titled Redemption Music posted to Chappelle’s Instagram account late Thursday night time. The clip closes with information that the sketch comedy will return to Netflix beginning at this time.

Netflix started airing Chappelle’s Present on November 1st however pulled it on November twenty fourth after the comic complained that Comedy Central’s proprietor ViacomCBS licensed the present with out his approval. “I known as them and I instructed them that this makes me really feel dangerous. And also you wish to know what they did,” said Chappelle in a clip posted to Instagram on the morning of November twenty fourth. “They agreed that they’d take it off their platform simply so I might really feel higher.” Netflix, which has been airing standup specials from Chappelle since 2016, has a profitable contract with the performer price tens of hundreds of thousands of {dollars}.

Now, three months later, and 15 years after Chappelle famously walked off the present that aired on Comedy Central between 2003 and 2006, we’ve a decision. In keeping with Chapelle’s telling, Comedy Central reached out to him to make issues proper.

“I by no means requested Comedy Central for something. When you keep in mind I stated ‘I’m going to my actual boss and I got here to you’ as a result of I do know the place my energy lies,” Chappelle stated to the Redemption Music viewers. “I requested you to cease watching the present and thank god almighty for you, you probably did. You made that present nugatory as a result of with out your eyes, it’s nothing. And once you stopped watching it they known as me. And I acquired my identify again. And I acquired my license again, and I acquired my present again, they usually paid me hundreds of thousands of {dollars}. Thanks very a lot.”

Chappelle then thanked Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos for his “braveness,” and Chris McCarthy of ViacomCBS for “making the previous proper.”

“Lastly in spite of everything of those years I can lastly say to Comedy Central, ‘it’s been a pleasure doing enterprise with you,’” stated Chappelle in closing.

Now, how a couple of good recreation of shirts vs. blouses?