Chernobyl: The world’s worst nuclear catastrophe

Posted on by Micash


Within the early morning hours of April 26, 1986, the Chernobyl Nuclear Energy Plant in Ukraine (previously a part of the Soviet Union) exploded, creating what many contemplate the worst nuclear catastrophe the world has ever seen.

Even after a few years of scientific analysis and authorities investigation, there are nonetheless many unanswered questions concerning the Chernobyl accident — particularly relating to the long-term well being impacts that the large radiation leak can have on those that have been uncovered. 





Source link