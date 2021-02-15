Chevrolet provides the Bolt EV a facelift, a stretch, and a value reduce

On the left is the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. On the best, the 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV, which has a brand new look.

Chevrolet

The simplest strategy to inform it is a facelifted Bolt EV is by the LED daylight working lights.

Chevrolet

The Bolt EV additionally will get new taillights.

Chevrolet

Name me loopy, however there’s one thing Lamborghini Urus-like about this form. I do not know that is essentially a praise to both automotive.

Chevrolet

The Bolt EUV is about six inches longer than the Bolt EV.

Chevrolet

The Bolt EUV from behind.

Chevrolet

That is the brand new Bolt EV inside. I hope the seats have higher padding than earlier than.

Chevrolet

That is the Bolt EUV’s inside, which appears fairly related.

Chevrolet

Tremendous Cruise shall be out there as an possibility for the Bolt EUV.

Chevrolet

There’s a useful storage space beneath the cargo compartment’s flooring within the Bolt EUV.

Chevrolet

There’s a new infotainment display.

Chevrolet

On Sunday afternoon, and after a delay of a number of months brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Chevrolet revealed its newly facelifted Bolt EV. On the skin, the electrical hatchback has a daring, new face. On the within, there are new shows and new entrance seats. Chevy has even reduce the value by greater than $5,000, which suggests the 2022 Bolt EV begins at $31,995 even though GM has sold too many EVs to qualify for the IRS 30D tax credit.

The automaker additionally debuted a second Bolt by-product, referred to as the Bolt EUV. In impact, it is a stretched Bolt—it is virtually 3 inches (75mm) longer within the wheelbase, and greater than 6 inches (161mm) longer general. Nevertheless, the $33,995 Bolt EUV can also be ever so barely wider and taller, rising 0.2 inches (5mm) in each dimensions. Consequently, the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV share no physique panels, although they’re recognizable as a household.

The Tremendous Cruise hands-free freeway driving help shall be an out there possibility for the Bolt EUV, which is the primary time it has appeared in a Normal Motors product carrying a Chevy badge. Tremendous Cruise will not be out there as an possibility on the Bolt EV, nevertheless.

As is often the case with facelifts, the work right here is generally beauty, and the powertrain is unchanged to the one we tested in a model year 2020 Bolt EV last April. Which means the identical 200hp (150kW), 266lb-ft (360Nm) everlasting magnet motor driving the entrance wheels and the identical lithium-ion battery pack nonetheless stay. (Please word: this isn’t the identical battery chemistry that required a recall of 2017 and 2018 Bolt EVs as a result of danger of fireplace.)

Each the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV will ship with a brand new dual-level cost twine with changeable plugs for 120V and 240V charging. The Bolts’ onboard AC charger is able to charging at as much as 7.2kW; an exterior level-2 AC charger can prime up the battery at 11kW. DC fast-charging hasn’t gotten any quicker, although—it’s going to nonetheless max out at 55kW. It’s a minimum of an ordinary characteristic on the Bolt now; till now it has been an optionally available further. Chevrolet’s technical supplies record the battery capability at 65kWh relatively than the 66kWh of the 2020 Bolt EV, however vary is unchanged at 259 miles (416km). The marginally larger, heavier Bolt EUV is rated at 250 miles (402km) on a full cost.

Some may be disillusioned that GM’s new Ultium batteries and Ultium Drive motors are nowhere to be seen. However reconfiguring the Bolt to make use of the brand new Ultium platform can be virtually as a lot work—or maybe much more—than simply designing a brand new Bolt-sized Ultium-based automotive from scratch. The payoff for utilizing this older tech is that it is getting cheaper, as evinced by the brand new pricing.

Folks will in all probability be a lot much less disillusioned by the information that there are new entrance seats. We’ll have to sit down in them earlier than passing judgement, however given how uncomfortable the previous ones may very well be after just a few hours behind the wheel, there’s loads of trigger for optimism.

Itemizing picture by Chevrolet