CrunchMetrics Yr in Evaluation 2020: A Yr That Was an Anomaly in Itself!





2020 in itself was an anomaly – one which nobody noticed coming! It made us all be taught and adapt rapidly – turning couches at house into workstations, discovering new methods to fulfill shoppers by means of platforms like Zoom, accelerating digital transformation like by no means earlier than, driving our resilience to return collectively and help each other. We had our share of some massive and small moments value trying again at!

CrunchMetrics Yr in Evaluation 2020

Here’s a snapshot of all the things that now we have achieved within the yr.

Product Highlights: Take a look at our new platform capabilities

Our workforce has constructed some superb new options to allow our prospects to make fast, worthwhile operational selections.

1. CMVariate

We launched – CMVariate, a cutting-edge AI-enabled product function that permits companies to cut back the blind spots in enterprise metrics. CMVariate module gives a multivariate method for root trigger evaluation and alert put up anomaly detection. CMVariate can also be built-in with the alert module of CrunchMetrics to configure alarms for decreasing business-specific false alarms. Be taught Extra

2. Contribution Evaluation

We additionally constructed the Contribution Evaluation function to equip our customers with Automated Diagnostics capabilities for root trigger evaluation. With Contribution Evaluation, prospects can perceive their knowledge higher and determine the foundation reason behind surprising anomalies intimately. Be taught Extra

3. Apache Druid Integration

We additionally totally built-in our platform with Apache Druid – One of the crucial common, open-source real-time analytics databases for streaming datasets, designed to rapidly ingest large portions of occasion knowledge, and supply low-latency queries on high of the info. With the brand new integration, prospects can acquire real-time, clever insights from streaming knowledge. This growth is according to the present scalability necessities of 5G and the digital intensification we’re all experiencing.

Group Updates: Get to know the superb workforce behind CrunchMetrics

To construct nice merchandise, you want an important workforce and an important work tradition. We’re happy with our proficient and numerous workforce who’ve helped us deliver some unimaginable product concepts to life. We’re grateful to our superb workforce who went that further mile to unravel troublesome issues, construct tremendous cool product capabilities and ship worth to our shoppers even in the course of the lockdown. Thanks for all of the zoom calls, digital scrum conferences, and onerous work. We’re not afraid to develop and broaden our workforce. If you recognize somebody who’s in search of a job in a fast-paced startup surroundings, please refer them to our careers web page to use for the most recent alternatives. Apply for jobs right here

Knowledge-driven Progress Tales: Actual progress tales from actual individuals

We additionally launched our webinar sequence devoted to sharing real-life success tales of business leaders who use AI and analytics to drive groundbreaking improvements and buyer expertise. Within the sequence, we coated the real-life insights and expertise of exemplary leaders who leverage data-driven options to unravel a number of the most intriguing enterprise challenges. In case you missed watching this earlier, you may entry the entire sequence right here. Watch Webinars

Podcasts and Interviews of the yr

Rohit Maheshwari, our Head of Technique and Merchandise talks about CrunchMetrics on the tenth Version of Aegis Graham Bell Awards. Watch the interview right here.

We additionally launched our podcast channel – The Voice of AI wherein we cowl all the things about AI-enabled progress. Hearken to Podcast

Guides and White papers of the yr

The right way to get your e-commerce software prepared for a festive sale: Learn eBook

Managing your community operations and income with augmented analytics: Obtain Whitepaper

What’s in retailer for 2021?

We’re grateful to our prospects, our companions, and our workforce for his or her help in making CrunchMetrics what it’s at this time. Now we have some thrilling initiatives and new product options lined up for the brand new yr! As we scale, we are going to proceed to put money into our individuals, the proper instruments, and the proper partnerships to ship inspiring merchandise. We are going to proceed to innovate and work tirelessly for our prospects, and stakeholders. We’re on our method to constructing some superb data-driven success tales for enterprises throughout verticals. We’re dreaming massive and dealing day and night time in direction of residing that dream!

Right here is to an thrilling new yr 2021!

