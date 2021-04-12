DAJA DJ6 laser engraver overview

Introduction

Like we have stated time and time once more, GSMArena is chuck filled with true geeks and between us yow will discover veritable consultants on something starting from drones, electrical private autos, IoT and sensible dwelling devices, cameras and all the way in which to electrical and hybrid autos and all the things in between. We now have a good bit of expertise with laser engravers too – each utilizing and reviewing them, so after we bought the prospect to spend a while with the DAJA DJ6 laser engraver we did not hesitate.

The specs on the DJ6 are in step with what you possibly can count on from a $179 engraver. It’s value noting that initially DAJA requested simply $129 for the DJ6, butthe firm’s IndieGoGo web page now asks $179 with $199 even being quoted as common MSRP, exterior of the “early-bird” particular interval. Then once more, the kickstarter web page for a similar engraver can nonetheless get you one for $149.

Like we stated, specs-wise, the DJ6 is kind of in step with its opponents. It has 3W laser energy, which is on the higher-end of the size for pastime lasers of this measurement and worth. Measuring 167 x 167 x 165mm, the 1.65kg unit can be pretty compact and feels good and strong with its metallic shell. It is usually an open-frame design, which lets you engrave on bigger objects. In all probability the most important adverse in its specs sheet needs to be the restricted engraving measurement – simply 80 x 80 mm. In case you are cautious sufficient and line issues up proper, you possibly can sew collectively multiple engraving space, which is form of neat although. Right here is the total specs sheet so that you can try.

Specs are an awesome place to begin, however what’s the DAJA DJ6 really like to make use of. Let’s kick issues off with a fast {hardware} overview.

Design and {hardware}

Like we talked about, the DJ6 may be very properly constructed. Its metallic body feels strong and durable and in contrast to lots of its opponents in the identical worth bracket, there aren’t any precise uncovered “guts”. The whole lot is neatly enclosed and out of sight.

The gadget really is available in two separate components. The L-shaped stand is maybe much more strong than the principle physique of the gadget. It’s fabricated from thick metallic and slots into one of many sides of the engraver.

Put the 2 collectively and also you get the fundamental setup, which you might be most-likely to make use of the DJ6 in. The stand is surprisingly secure and crucially doesn’t vibrate from the movement of the laser head transferring round, which might have harmed accuracy. Additionally, most belongings you put below the engraver on this configuration have a tendency to finish up inside the focus candy spot of the laser, which DAJA says is between 3.5 and 6cm.

In fact, the rationale the stand is removable within the first place is to facilitate weirder use circumstances. If you wish to carve on something bulkier or extra oddly-shaped, you possibly can rig-up a mounting system of your personal. Simply be aware of that focus vary and, in fact, refocus the laser accordingly.

Talking of, focus is completed manually by rotating a small ring on the surface of the 3W laser module and making an attempt to get the dot as small as potential on thesurface you might be about to engrave.







Laser focusing course of

To facilitate this the DJ6 has an idle laser mode, which by default is simply 10% of its energy. That is meant for use as a spotlight reference, in addition to throughout engraving space preview, which we’ll get to in a bit.

Even within the low-powered state, you aren’t actually supposed to have a look at the laser beam instantly as it’s going to trigger eye injury. DAJA features a fairly small and flimsy sheet of inexperienced protecting plastic, which works properly with the DJ6’s 450nm blue laser. You’re at all times alleged to look via it whereas organising the engraver and ideally keep away from taking a look at it in any respect whereas it’s really engraving.

The included inexperienced protecting sheet is fairly small and there’s no actual technique to correctly connect it to the remainder of the unit. On the flip facet, that does make it pretty transportable. Nonetheless, we want that it both coated all sides of the gadget or DAJA provided glasses of that materials as a substitute.

One other factor we do not notably respect concerning the design of the DJ6 is the truth that it’s onerous to retailer with out the bottom hooked up, for the reason that laser and components of its meeting really stick out on the underside.

Controls

There are a couple of buttons on prime of the DAJA DJ6 and their performance is kind of restricted. As soon as the unit is turned on, the arrow keys manually transfer the laser head round. The center button begins or stops space preview for the final engraving the gadget has memorized. Since that’s the case, we consider there needs to be a technique to engrave the final mission greater than as soon as with out sending it over to the DJ6 each time, however we did not handle to make it work and there’s no point out of such a function within the guide.

Talking of sending duties over to the engraver, there’s a Sort-B full-sized USB connector on one facet of the unit, proper subsequent to the barrel jack and energy swap. The DAJA DJ6 makes use of a [email protected] adapter for energy, which is of course, included within the field.

Working with the DJ6

A laser engraver does not have almost as a lot of a studying curve as say a 3D printer. Nonetheless, there are some subtleties. Typically, the workflow has you choosing and cleansing the working floor first, then figuring a technique to get it below the DJ6 so it is inside its focus vary. Then you want to both prop the protecting inexperienced piece up on the printer between your line of sight and the laser level or simply maintain the piece as much as your face as glasses. Solely then are you able to safely flip the DJ6 on and begin rotating the main focus knob to get the absolute best concentrate on the floor. Whereas you may get away with some slight curves on the work floor, flat is preferable.

Then comes the tough half – getting the engraving job to the unit. That may be achieved in one among two methods – by way of the PC software program and thru the USB cable or wirelessly by way of a cellular app. All appears advantageous in idea, however one of many greatest points the DJ6 has is with its software program.

When you do handle to get a job going, the DJ6 can largely be left unattended. It’s not notably speedy, which is normally the case with hobby-grade engravers. On the plus facet, the DJ6 is just not notably loud. The factor to remember whereas it’s working, aside from avoiding instantly trying on the laser beam is the scent. There’s at all times going to be scent while you burn away any materials. Sure issues like plastics and rubber will be unhealthy when inhaled. The DJ6 does have a small fan on the within, however that’s largely meant to dissipate warmth from the laser. Not like skilled engravers, nothing is basically enclosed or correctly ventilated, so you need to care for that your self.

PC software program

We begin with the PC software program, since it’s presumably the extra superior one and sure simpler to work on extra difficult initiatives. It is smart, more often than not you will not be capable of simply obtain a random picture off of the web and engrave it with no alterations. At the least in order for you the end result to look good.

Sadly, regardless of our greatest and protracted efforts, we did not really handle to get the PC software program working. The driving force for the DJ6 appears to put in advantageous, however the software program itself may be very sketchy. Its installer needs to dump all the recordsdata in a hardcoded listing within the C: drive, which Home windows Defender was not notably joyful about and Avast went haywire, outright placing the installer within the virus chest. After some additional examination, we additionally discovered that even when we did get the software program to work, an enormous chunk of it’s in Chinese language with no translation obtainable, which lead us to desert our PC efforts altogether.

DAJA did present us with a video overview of the principle options of its PC software program, which anybody actually can try:

So for our overview, we centered on the cellular app, as we imagined most individuals will face points similar to ours and quit on the PC software program. We definitely hope DAJA addresses this and fast, at which level we’ll gladly revise it.

Cell app

DAJA advertises app help for each Android and iOS. We did not actually handle to discover a retailer itemizing for the latter, nor the previous, for that matter. Nonetheless, the Android APK is on the market for obtain and we side-loaded that. Issues aren’t precisely trying nice within the ease-of-use class up to now. That being stated, at the least we managed to get some kind of software program working.

The best way you are supposed to really join the telephone to the DJ6 is kind of bizarre as properly. The wi-fi a part of the DJ6 and doubtless the whole lot of its logic, as properly, appear to be engaged on some form of ESP controller board. At the least judging by the identify of the Wi-Fi gadget’s identify. That is proper, the DJ6 doesn’t use Bluetooth, however Wi-Fi as a substitute and in a fairly uncommon method. As a substitute of making a Wi-Fi hotspot so that you can join your telephone to, you need to allow the hotspot function in your telephone after which set its password to “aaaabbbb”. Then you definately energy on the DJ6 and it scans all the close by Wi-Fi networks and tries the above password till it connects to what needs to be your telephone. That is very, very bizarre strategy, particularly since you possibly can simply make a Wi-Fi hotspot with an ESP board. We will positively assist DAJA’s software program engineers with that, in the event that they need to attain out.















DAJA app fundamental interface and choices

Anyway, as soon as all the things works correctly, you see a “Related” textual content within the prime left nook of the app UI and may begin enjoying round with choices. In our expertise, connection was fairly unstable and sometimes dropped, which is way from best.

The highest app menu has a slider to regulate the idle energy of the laser, which we already went over. You will need this on the default 10% or lpwer. There’s additionally an odd menu for choosing engraving high quality, with only a single possibility in it. And a “Tutorial” part, which brings up a couple of pages of directions in Chinese language. We nonetheless managed to determine the choices regardless of this mess.









Energy for reducing and engraving choices

First, you may need to try the Laser tab. It has a complete of 4 sliders. The primary two management the laser in its default “engraving” mode, whereas the opposite two really management its “reducing mode”. There is no such thing as a apparent technique to swap between the 2, however when you add a component to the work space after which click on on the Edit tab, you’ll discover the “Image processing” selector. One of many choices there’s reducing. We aren’t fairly certain what sort of distinction the swap between engraving and reducing makes, however we did have much more success making an attempt to truly minimize via a take a look at piece of paper in reducing mode. You will nonetheless need to experiment with combos of values and modes by yourself, however DAJA does present a desk of recommended values for various supplies as a place to begin.

Since we’re already on the Edit tab, that is the place you possibly can modify the place and rotation of any factor on the work space, additionally its distinction and whether or not it’s meant to be achieved in black and white or utilizing some shading in grayscale, which lets the software program dynamically modify the laser pace and energy to get lighter and darker areas.









Including photographs to the work space

Including a picture to the work space is easy. The app enables you to select one from storage, seize a photograph with a fundamental digital camera viewfinder or choose from a set of built-in designs, which solely embody a couple of fundamental ones.

As soon as the picture or some other factor, for that matter, is added to the workspace, you possibly can modify its scale and positioning, in addition to rotation and invert all of it by dragging round and with the hooked up buttons.

Total, it is a great way of adjusting issues, however the one main flaw it has has to do with the precise working space. It’s onerous to find out how the offered grid pertains to the precise working space of the DJ6. The work space is just not scaled correctly to the telephone’s show and requires scrolling horizontally to get from one fringe of the X axis to the opposite, which is way from best. Moreover, you possibly can’t simply stretch a picture from one facet all the way in which to the opposite facet of the world and count on to get the most important potential 80mm x 80mm carving the DJ6 is able to. As a substitute, at some seemingly arbitrary level, the app begins complaining that you’ve got exceeded the utmost working space of the engraver.

One other notably annoying limitation of the app is its incapability to deal with clear PNG photographs. Really, any PNG photographs. All you get to pick is JPEG, which then the app routinely processes and punches any white background out of – which is fairly inconvenient.

It’s really needlessly onerous to rearrange, scale and correctly line up a component inside the DAJA app. It wants a whole lot of work to get correct mapping and clear scaling and positioning pointers and limits.











Including textual content to the work space

If all you need to do is engrave textual content, it’s arguably a bit simpler to do than working a picture. The font choice is fairly restricted and all the points with adjusting and scaling the textual content as soon as it’s on the work space are nonetheless there, although.













Shapes • Doodles • Barcode • QR code

Regardless of the evident points, we’ve to confess that DAJA’s software program crew at the least managed to incorporate a couple of nifty choices for creating further parts to engrave. These embody fundamental shapes, doodles, in addition to interfaces to generate a barcode or a QR code from enter.

When you get all the parts you need to engrave on to the work space, there’s actually just one technique to really align issues – trial and error by way of the “Preview” button within the backside proper of the app. As soon as pressed, it begins to hint the trail of your created engraving on prime of the particular merchandise with the laser at its idle energy degree. You may then proceed to do adjustment – an excellent, even when fundamental system total, however one that’s made endlessly irritating by the truth that the DJ6 and the app lose connection all the time.











Preview and engraving

Beginning the engraving course of is completed from the “Carving” button. It has play/cease and pause buttons. The best way the DJ6 works is that the app analyzes your creation, generates what we will solely assume is a G-code command checklist for the motions and energy the laser must do after which transfers that over to the DJ6 and tells it to begin. After you can disconnect your telephone, which has each upsides and disadvantages. It is handy, since you might be free to make use of your telephone, however not best for the reason that included pause and cease buttons are the one management you’ve gotten over the engraver whereas it’s working and half of the time they do not do something for the reason that connection is spotty.

You may try DAJA’s personal utilization directions and app overview in these screenshots:



















DAJA DJ6 directions

All issues thought of the software program will be made to work, however it actually wants a whole lot of work earlier than it is something however filled with frustration.

Printing high quality

The DAJA DJ6 produces high quality engravings. That is really a shocking actuality for many price range engravers we’ve encountered. Apparently, it is not that difficult or pricey to attain good and constant high quality with a laser. The DJ6 advertises a fairly commonplace 0.05mm of decision for its accuracy and claims to have the ability to deal with: paper, wooden, plastic, stone, leather-based, fabric, bamboo and metallic paint.

It is product photographs additionally present some extra “out-there” engravable supplies, like an egg and bread.

We tried a couple of issues ourselves. DAJA conveniently included some scraps of leather-based, a couple of wooden blocks and a few cardboard with our unit.

















DAJA DJ6 engraving outcomes

You may see the carvings from your self. The DJ6 managed to ship strong outcomes on most surfaces we tried. The decision was positively there and all the traces and edges are clear. The one points we skilled are with consistency and people are possible largely right down to software program. As an illustration, some areas of an in any other case easy carving, just like the cat one, ended-up a however uneven after cleansing up the engraving.

It is nothing sudden from a price range engraver, although. We might say that the DJ6 performs completely adequately for its worth. You simply need to go in with appropriate expectations.

Remaining ideas

We’ll preserve the conclusion quick – we positively like the general compact design and particularly the strong construct of the DAJA DJ6. Its carving space is a bit on the smaller facet, however its 3W blue laser is on the upper finish of the facility scale for a price range unit. On a {hardware} degree, the worth is unquestionably there for a $150 product.

Nonetheless, our expertise was all however ruined by the software program. We did not even handle to get the PC app working and the Android one has extreme points throughout. Getting something correctly aligned is a nightmare and connectivity between the telephone and engraver is completed in awkward and finest and non-operational on many occassions. DAJA actually must put a whole lot of effort into software program to correctly again its in any other case good {hardware} providing.