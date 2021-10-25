Digitalzone’21 Online, A Must-follow Event for Those Interested in SEO, PPC and Content Marketing

Do you want to meet with sector-leading professionals from the digital marketing industry? Digitalzone by Zeo Agency brings various speakers together for the ones who want to explore the latest digital marketing strategies and secrets.

Digitalzone’21 Online will take place digitally on October 26-27. In its 9th year, Digitalzone welcomes Aleyda Solis (Orainti), Arianne Donoghue (Tempest Marketing), Arnout Hellemans (Onlinemarkethink), Bill Slawski (Go Fish Digital), Greg Gifford (SearchLab Digital), Izzi Smith (RYTE), Jeff Sauer (Jeffalytics), Judith Lewis (Decabbit Consultancy), Lexi Mills (Shift6 Global), Simo Ahava (8-bit-sheep), Wil Reynolds (Seer Interactive), Yiğit Konur (seo.do), and Yves Filippucci (Coca-Cola Company).

The sessions will portray the latest digital marketing concepts and how the field has evolved in previous years. The main focus of Digitalzone is on SEO, PPC, Content Marketing and Data Analysis, and it will include tips and tricks to reach more customers in the digital world.

Digitalzone’21 has a range of speakers from a variety of start-ups and companies. The event brings together the team leaders, business coaches, lecturers, bloggers, strategy directors, media consultants, writers and award-winning digital marketing experts.

The event will take place between 11:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (GMT+3). on October 26-27. Visit the event website for more information.

Digitalzone’21 is brought to you by Zeo Agency, an award-winning, UK based digital marketing and SEO agency working with prominent companies such as Amazon, Pepsico, Redbull, Yandex, Domino’s and Shell. Zeo established icerik.com to provide high-quality content for the target audiences of companies. In 2019, Zeo developed seo.do, world’s first artificial intelligence supported rank tracking tool.