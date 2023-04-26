Disastrous SpaceX launch underneath federal investigation after raining hazardous particles on properties and seashores

SpaceX’s Starship has been grounded by the U.S. authorities following claims that the rocket’s explosive first launch unfold plumes of doubtless hazardous particles over properties and the habitats of endangered animals.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) — the U.S. civil aviation regulator — has stopped SpaceX from conducting any additional launches till it has concluded a “mishap investigation” into Starship’s April 20 check launch. The huge rocket’s dramatic flight started by punching a crater into the concrete beneath the launchpad and ended when the enormous rocket exploded in mid-air round 4 minutes later.





