DJI’s unannounced FPV drone is already the star of an entire unboxing video

DJI’s first-ever FPV (first-person-view) drone hasn’t been much of a secret for months — however an unboxing video now reveals off the brand new quadcopter, controller and FPV goggles from virtually each angle (via OsitaLV).

Whereas the distinguished “NOT FOR SALE” and “DISPLAY DEMO” stickers on the field and controller recommend that some particulars may change earlier than a rumored March launch, we will clearly see a set of front- and downward-facing cameras which can be probably impediment avoidance sensors, along with the big fundamental digital camera mounted excessive within the drone’s shell.

The battery is a tall rectangular brick that plugs proper into the again, and it looks as if the package comes with each a charger and a transportable energy financial institution of some type — although it’s unclear which gadget plugs into that.

The brand new controller design seems extra gamepad-inspired than ever earlier than, with particular person sculpted grips for every hand and triggers round again, but additionally DJI’s now-familiar removable joysticks that slot inside every deal with. Our video host additionally says the brand new V2 goggles really feel lighter than the ones DJI originally introduced in 2019, even when the design seems fairly comparable.

Sadly, there’s no footage of an precise flight fairly but, and I wouldn’t count on the group that filmed this video (Dominion Drones) to supply one anytime quickly: there’s no hint of the video on the company’s YouTube channel, and this copy involves us via SpiderMonkeyFPV as a substitute. Looks as if somebody might have gotten in hassle.

In case you crave some DJI drone footage proper now, although, and don’t care whether or not it’s FPV… may I recommend my colleague Vjeran’s video assessment of the DJI Mini 2? It’s fairly candy: