Eleven tries to regulate to SoCal life in underwhelming Stranger Issues S4 teaser

It is Stranger Issues Day, marking the anniversary of Will Byers’ mysterious disappearance (on November 6, 1983) in S1 of the vastly in style Netflix sequence. The streaming big is marking the event with the discharge of yet one more teaser for S4—and it is frankly a bit underwhelming.

Netflix has been trickling out teasers for S4 over the past 12 months or so, and tonally, they have been in every single place. As an illustration, the teaser that appeared in Could was traditional Stranger Issues, ominously hinting on the return of Eleven ‘s (Millie Bobby Brown) childhood tormenter and “Papa,” Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). Brenner was supposedly killed by the Demogorgon in S1, however there have been mentions of his attainable survival. We already knew that David Harbour will likely be returning as Hopper, together with the remainder of the primary forged: Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink.

We additionally know it will likely be the primary season to happen largely outdoors of Hawkins, since Eleven and the Byers have moved away, and Hopper appears to be imprisoned by the Russians. Maya Thurman-Hawke returns as Robin, Brett Gelman will likely be again as Murray Bauman, Cara Buono returns because the Wheeler matriarch, and we’ll be seeing extra of Priah Ferguson, who performs Lucas’ sassy youthful sister, Erica. Among the many new forged members is Robert Englund of Nightmare on Elm Road fame, which is a pleasant little hyperlink to traditional ’80s horror.

Commercial

One other teaser dropped in September through the Netlix Tudum international fan occasion. It was markedly totally different in tone, producing some main Scooby Doo vibes with its 50s-era flashback to a mysterious tragedy at Creed Home, adopted by a fast minimize to the Hawkins gang exploring the now-abandoned home. The ultimate shot featured a ticking grandfather clock, switching to the identical clock ticking within the Upside Down. Creed Home is thus in all probability linked in some way to prior seasons.

This new teaser takes yet one more fully totally different tack, seemingly channeling Nineteen Eighties highschool movies. We open with Eleven writing a cheery letter to Mike describing her supposedly rosy new life in California, 185 days after shifting there with the Byers. She swears she’s lastly tailored, likes college, and has made a lot of pals—all of which is a lie. At the least she’ll get to see Mike through the upcoming Spring Break. However we all know higher than to suppose it will likely be “the most effective Spring Break ever,” and the glimpses we get of gunmen invading the Byers home, the automobile chases, and explosions bear that out. These are interspersed with Nineteen Eighties curler rink scenes and a few fairly disastrous haircuts for the Stranger Issues gang, Eleven included.

Actually, at this level, I nonetheless don’t know what this fourth season is about, and even what it will seem like (or really feel like). The fourth season of Stranger Issues lands on Netflix someday subsequent 12 months, so there’s nonetheless time for the Duffer Brothers to speak some sort of cohesive imaginative and prescient for S4. However this trailer is not it.

Itemizing picture by YouTube/Netflix