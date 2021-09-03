Elon Musk Backs Texas Abortion Ban, Claims Governor, to No Objection

Texas Governor Greg Abbott speaks throughout a go to to the border wall close to Pharr, Texas on June 30, 2021. Picture : Sergio Flores ( Getty Photos )

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has “constantly” praised the “social insurance policies” of the state of Texas throughout his “continuously” chats with Greg Abbott, the Texas governor stated Thursday, in an interview centered on his state’s landmark abortion ban.

Abbott joined CNBC on Thursday to push again towards hypothesis that the brand new regulation would hurt the state’s business-friendly picture, saying its lax rules aren’t the one factor attracting employers.

“Candidly, not solely do they just like the enterprise atmosphere, however it’s good to perceive there’s a variety of companies and a variety of Individuals who just like the social positions that the state of Texas is taking,” Abbott stated.

The interview adopted publication of a Forbes article saying two-thirds of college-educated employees would keep away from the state as a consequence of its new regulation prohibiting abortion after six weeks .

Pressed on whether or not he meant the brand new abort ion regulation particularly—in addition to the state’s controversial voting restrictions—are attracting new firms, Abbott stated they’re, including that the insurance policies are accountable, in reality, for “accelerating the method of companies coming to Texas.”

G/O Media could get a fee Nice Twitch Streamers!

Embrace your creativity and all this energy.

As proof, Abbott went on to explain Musk’s private political opinions, as relayed to him in what he described as a recurring dialog:

“This isn’t slowing down companies coming to the state of Texas. Actually, it’s accelerating the method of companies coming to Texas, significantly, Morgan—apparently—they’re leaving the very liberal state of California. And I gotta inform you, whether or not or not it’s Elon Musk, who I discuss to continuously—Elon needed to get out of California as a result of, partially, of the social insurance policies in California. And Elon constantly tells me he likes the social insurance policies within the state of Texas.”

Musk reacted to the interview hours later—however to not affirm or deny Abbott’s characterization.

“On the whole, I imagine authorities ought to not often impose its will upon the individuals, and, when doing so, ought to aspire to maximise their cumulative happiness,” Musk tweeted, including: “That stated, I would like to remain out of politics.”

Musk’s stance on the Texas regulation is indecipherable from the lone tweet, besides to clarify that he’d moderately keep away from the subject.

Tesla doesn’t permit questions from reporters. SpaceX couldn’t be reached for remark.

Texas’ newest anti-abortion regulation, often known as SB 8, is essentially the most draconian within the nation. It’s extensively described as being, in observe, a de facto ban on abortion, because of the time constraints positioned on the individuals who would possibly want to endure the process.

Successfully, the regulation prohibits docs from performing an abortion on adults and minors as early as six weeks right into a being pregnant. Opponents and medical specialists say an amazing majority of girls searching for the process would fall exterior this timeframe. Quite a lot of medical points, they be aware, together with issues from contraception and erratic menstruation, may cause individuals to go unaware of a being pregnant for longer than six weeks.

Medical doctors have criticized the invoice’s reliance on medical fantasy, saying perceived indicators of cardiac exercise are a misleading yardstick for chopping off abortion as an possibility. A number of states, together with Texas, have based mostly their abortion restrictions on what politicians discuss with as a “detectable fetal heartbeat.” At six weeks pregnant, nonetheless, there isn’t a fetus, and the embryo as a substitute has, definitionally, no coronary heart.

The regulation is especially callous towards sexual assault survivors. The regulation makes no allowances for anybody who’s compelled right into a being pregnant by rape—not even when the survivor is a minor and the rapist a blood relative.

The U.S. Supreme Court docket’s conservative majority on Wednesday refused to dam the regulation.

One of many extra unprecedented points of SB 8 is a provision that encourages Texans to report anybody they believe of “aiding and abetting” an abortion after the six-week mark. It permits anybody within the state to sue anybody tangentially concerned in an abortion, as much as and together with relations who lend assist, for at the least $10,000.

“Any Texan can now be sued if they’re a lot as suspected of getting helped a pregnant individual searching for abortion care after about 6 weeks in being pregnant,” stated NARAL, a nonprofit that opposes abortion restrictions. “This contains clergy members or counselors, abortion funds that help somebody in paying for abortion care, and even somebody who drives a affected person to their appointment—together with relations, mates, and rideshare drivers.”