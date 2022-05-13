Enabling new possibilities for manufacturers by unlocking the value of data from cloud

Thank you for joining us on “The cloud hub: From cloud chaos to clarity.”

Watch this panel discussion to hear experts explain how global manufacturers can harness the power of data and analytics on top of cloud.

Panel experts include: Scott Anderson, director of IT, enterprise architecture, and BI/data analytics apps, and automation CoE at John Deere; Baledev Marepally, IT leader of analytics and data science at Toyota Motors North America; Douglas Bellin, head of WW Smart Factory GTMS and WWCS business development at Amazon Web Services; and Srinivas Gopal Sugavanam, VP of data and analytics practice at Infosys.

Click here to continue.