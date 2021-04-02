Even Atari’s Reanimated Corpse Is Getting in on the NFT Grift

Picture : Anderson Reis ( Shutterstock )

Let me begin proper off the bat with the disclaimer that that is not an April Idiot’s joke. Atari, or fairly, the company entity that now runs the shell of the beleaguered online game firm, has jumped on the non-fungible token hype prepare to shamelessly money in on that arcade nostalgia .

The NFTs, “restricted version” digital collectibles based mostly on the corporate’s slew of retro online game titles, are being offered in a collection of auctions as a part of the Atari Capsule Assortment. This week, t he first lot —110 tokens representing 3D fashions of the Atari 2600 sport cartridge for Centipede—collectively offered for roughly $110,00o value of the cryptocurrency Ether , in line with Ars Technica.

Atari mentioned f uture auctions will embody renditions of in-game scenes from a number of of its titles , 3D collectibles based mostly on Pong, and “the primary quarter inserted into the primary Pong arcade sport at Andy Capp’s Bar in 1972, based mostly on the precise bodily quarter owned by Al Alcorn.” (It simply appears to be like like an everyday outdated quarter, however that’s sadly nonetheless removed from the dumbest factor individuals have made into NFTs so far ). The corporate additionally plans to public sale off a 3D mannequin of a Centipede arcade cupboard digitally signed by the sport’s co-creator Dona Bailey that can come bundled with a real-life, restored Centipede arcade cupboard.

In case you haven’t been following this NFT mania, every token is an ostensibly one-of-a-kind digital merchandise that the blockchain retains observe of who owns the file. Followers shelled out between $180.78 to greater than $18 ,000 for these Centipede NFTs, which is especially baffling when you think about that you could get a working bodily copy on eBay proper now for round $5. It simply goes to point out that we’ve but to succeed in peak NFT saturation—you may personal a fart, you may personal a tweet, and now you may personal a 3D mannequin of an antiquated piece of ‘80s tech that’s tons of of occasions costlier than the true deal.