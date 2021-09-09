Fb and Ray-Ban’s good glasses leak earlier than launch

Fb and Ray-Ban are set to announce their good glasses collaboration later right this moment, September ninth, and proper on cue Evan “Evleaks” Blass has posted a ton of alleged images of the product lineup. The glasses are known as Ray-Ban Tales, and aside from the field it doesn’t appear like Fb branding seems anyplace on the product.

Evleaks’ photographs embrace three distinct body types — Wayfarer, Spherical, and Meteor — they usually all look fairly near the basic Ray-Ban designs. The distinction, in fact, is the presence of two cameras by the hinges on both facet. There’s additionally a button alongside the highest of the appropriate temple, which might doubtlessly be used to function the cameras.

Fb CEO Mark Zuckerberg beforehand stated of the glasses that they “have [Ray-Ban’s] iconic kind issue, they usually allow you to do some fairly neat issues.” They don’t have screens for AR performance, nevertheless, so we’re nonetheless at midnight about what these issues is perhaps. Zuckerberg stated that the product is a part of the corporate’s “journey in the direction of full augmented actuality glasses sooner or later,” and extra superior AR glasses are additionally within the works.

For now, these footage don’t do a lot to indicate how or whether or not Fb has leapt past the capabilities of even Snap’s early Spectacles — aside from by making glasses that appear like common Ray-Bans, in fact. We’ll hopefully have the reply to that query later right this moment.