Fb verified a fan web page posing as Elon Musk, however now the web page is gone

A Fb fan web page for Elon Musk with 153,000 followers had been verified because the official web page representing the Tesla Technoking — in violation of Fb’s personal guidelines — however someday after we first revealed this story on Monday, the web page grew to become inaccessible. It’s unclear if Fb took it down or the homeowners selected to make it unavailable.

To be clear, the web page wasn’t pretending it’s Musk; it brazenly acknowledged that it was a fan web page in its About part (emphasis ours):

Musk owns a Tesla Roadster automotive 0001 (the primary one off the manufacturing line) from Tesla Motors, an organization through which he’s an early investor. The Roadster is a battery electrical sportscar with a 220 mile vary. This can be a fanpage, importing tweets and so forth from him

After we wrote about it, there have been solely 10 posts on the web page, with the earliest relationship from October twenty first. One was a photograph of Musk, one was a notification that the web page up to date its profile image to be one that includes Musk, and the others seemed to be reposts of latest tweets.

The web page didn’t begin as a fan web page for Elon Musk. The Web page Transparency tab — which reveals some historical past of a web page, who it’s managed by, and whether or not it runs advertisements — stated the web page was created on July twenty eighth, 2019 to characterize a “Kizito Gavin,” which is the reversed title of soccer participant Gavin Kizito.

The web page modified its title six instances, all in 2021, most just lately altering to Elon Musk twice (someway) on October seventeenth. The Web page Transparency part additionally stated that the individuals who managed the web page had been primarily based in Egypt. Musk lives in Texas.

Additionally perhaps price noting: the URL for the web page minimize off the top of the phrase “official” — https://www.fb.com/ElonMuskoffici — which doesn’t appear very official.

It’s unclear when the web page was verified. Fb’s verification guidelines state that the corporate has “confirmed that the Web page or profile is the genuine presence of the general public determine or model it represents.” To be verified on Fb, it’s important to fill out a type that requires, amongst different issues, that the submitter share official identification within the type of a driver’s license, passport, nationwide identification card, tax submitting, latest utility invoice, or articles of incorporation.

Verification is a problem for large social media platforms. Twitter has additionally struggled with the issue. It paused its verification program in 2017 and relaunched it earlier this yr. The relaunch has been considerably bumpy, although, and the corporate admitted in July that it mistakenly verified a small variety of pretend accounts.

Meta, the corporate previously often known as Fb, hasn’t replied to requests for remark.

Replace November 1st, 7:26PM ET: The web page is not obtainable.