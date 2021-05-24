Ford reveals pricing for the F-150 Lightning Professional work truck

That is the F-150 Lightning Professional, the model of Ford’s new electrical pickup aimed on the work market.

Ford

The F-150 Lightning Professional is trimmed in hard-wearing vinyl.

Ford

The F-150 Lightning Professional makes use of the smaller 12-inch infotainment system.

Ford

Final week, Ford revealed the F-150 Lightning, its long-awaited electrical pickup truck. At first of the brand new work week, the automaker supplied up some details about the entry-level variations of the F-150 Lighting, which it’s concentrating on on the business market. This model shall be known as the F-150 Lightning Professional.

The usual-range F-150 Lightning Professional can journey roughly 230 miles on a single cost and, as we discovered final week, will value $39,974 earlier than incentives or tax credit.

What we did not know was how a lot of a premium Ford would cost for the extended-range model. This mannequin is able to about 300 miles on a single cost and shall be provided with a 240 V, 80 A charger (known as the Cost Station Professional) that may fill the battery to 100% in eight hours. Because it seems, the electrical pickup with the larger battery will go on sale at $49,974 earlier than incentives and tax credit.

Commercial

“Greater than 145 million miles of telematics information present that for the common F-150 business buyer within the US, 95 % of their each day journey is lower than 174 miles,” mentioned Ted Cannis, normal supervisor, Ford North America business enterprise. “Industrial clients monitor their enterprise bills carefully—they purchase what they want and never a penny extra.”

Ford is creating a web-based software for fleet managers and different business clients to calculate the price of going electrical, factoring in “buy and lease prices, federal and regional tax incentives, and regional gas and vitality prices.” The corporate says that when the F-150 Lightning Professional begins deliveries subsequent 12 months, it is going to be supported by 644 electrical vehicle-certified Ford Industrial Automobile Facilities across the nation in addition to Ford’s 2,300 EV-certified dealerships.

As you may anticipate, the F-150 Lightning Professional has to do with out a few of the bells and whistles of the costlier consumer-focused variations. As an alternative of the 15-inch Sync 4A infotainment system, there is a 12-inch model operating Sync 4. And the seats are upholstered in hard-wearing vinyl to raised resist the trials of the job website (or accidents on the drive-thru).

However the F-150 Lightning Professional nonetheless boasts most of the identical cool options because the costlier variations, like 2.4 kW onboard AC energy retailers (with an choice to improve to 9.6 kW), Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 2.0 suite of superior driver help programs (though not its Blue Cruise hands-free system), and in addition a telematics system that may coach drivers to be extra environment friendly, in addition to notifying the fleet operator if the automobile has been in a crash and deployed its airbags.

Itemizing picture by Ford