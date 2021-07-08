4 new electrical platforms, 5 gigafactories: Stellantis’ EV plan

Stellantis, the automaker with a portfolio of 14 manufacturers that features Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Citroën, is planning 4 new platforms for battery-electric autos as a part of its electrification technique. The corporate revealed its new EV technique on Thursday morning, laying out a roadmap that it says will end in class-leading EVs in each section, from small metropolis automobiles to body-on-frame pickup vehicles and business vans.

“The shopper is all the time on the coronary heart of Stellantis, and our dedication with this €30 billion [$35.5 billion] plus funding plan is to supply iconic autos which have the efficiency, functionality, model, consolation and electrical vary that match seamlessly into their every day lives,” mentioned Carlos Tavares, Stellantis’ chief government officer. “The technique we laid out at present focuses the correct quantity of funding on the proper expertise to achieve the market on the proper time, guaranteeing that Stellantis powers the liberty of motion in essentially the most environment friendly, inexpensive and sustainable method.”

The STLA Small platform might be for metropolis automobiles with a variety of as much as 300 miles (500 km), and we’re unlikely to see lots of them right here within the US, barring some basic shift in North American attitudes towards small, sluggish, low cost automobiles. STLA medium will give rise to compact EVs with a variety of as much as 440 miles (700 km).

STLA Massive is for AWD efficiency automobiles, and importantly for the US market, muscle automobiles and SUVs. Stellantis says that eight autos constructed on the STLA Massive platform will come to market within the subsequent 3-5 years and that it is focusing on 4.3 miles/kWh (6.9 km/kWh) for US-bound EVs.

Lastly, there may be the STLA Body, which (because the title suggests) is a body-on-frame platform versus the monocoque development of the opposite three STLA EV platforms. STLA Body might be used for full-size pickups and business autos, with an electrical Ram 1500 truck due in 2024. Stellantis additionally briefly talked about one thing referred to as the “Vary Electrical Paradigm Breaker,” which sounds prefer it may be a sequence hybrid, however Stellantis says it isn’t ready to share any extra particulars on the REPB but.

Stellantis has 4 new EV platforms in growth.

Stellantis

The 4 platforms will use completely different battery sizes.

Stellantis

Stellantis can have three completely different drive modules in various energy outputs.

Stellantis

Stellantis will use two completely different lithium-ion chemistries by 2024 and plans to introduce solid-state cells in 2026.

Stellantis

There’s a frequent energy inverter design however with two potential semiconductors for various energy ranges.

Stellantis

Every platform might be as much as 2 million items a yr. Quantity and a excessive diploma of shared parts are key for each pace to market in addition to price management, Stellantis says. There might be three core drive modules that package deal the electrical motor along with the transmission and energy inverter. These drive modules additionally might be appropriate for front-, rear-, and all-wheel drive functions, in addition to 4xe within the case of plug-in hybrid Jeeps.

Energy output will scale from 70 kW (94 hp) as much as 330 kW (442 hp), with essentially the most highly effective drive modules working at 800 V (versus 400 V). There’s a single frequent inverter throughout all three drive modules, which Stellantis says can function at each voltages, with the primary distinction being the usage of both silicon or silicon carbide semiconductors. Stellantis says it plans to construct motors regionally for every market, and within the US and China that can embody constructing them in-house in addition to from suppliers.

The brand new platforms will use a pair of battery-cell chemistries, one which makes use of no nickel or cobalt, and the opposite a high-energy density chemistry. (Moreover, it says that it’s going to introduce solid-state battery packs by 2026.) STLA Small autos will use packs with capacities between 37 kWh and 82 kWh. STLA Medium EVs will carry between 87 kWh and 104 kWh, STLA Massive will use packs of 101 kWh and 118 kWh, and STLA Body would require between 159 kWh and 200 kWh packs. By 2030, that can require greater than 260 GWh/yr, which might be offered by 5 huge battery factories in Europe and North America. By that point, 70 % of Stellantis’ European gross sales and 40 % of its North American gross sales might be low-emissions autos, it says.