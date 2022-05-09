From data and AI aspirations to sustainable business outcomes

There are 3 common challenges that organizations face while transforming AI aspirations into scalable and intelligent solutions. Get an insider’s view of use case scenarios that illustrate real business and functional value through a proven framework and process toward sustainable digital transformation.

About the speaker

Vishal Kapoor, Vice President, Data and AI, Kyndryl

Vishal Kapoor is the Kyndryl Applications, Data & AI practice leader. He leads the team of applications, data, and AI experts ensuring they are developing market-leading solutions and supporting customer teams with the technology and solutions customers need most. Vishal was previously with DXC Technology where he was the senior business leader for their Data & Analytics AI, Machine Learning, and IoT business. Leading a significant pivot in the company’s strategy, he leveraged best-in-class partnerships with cloud-based next-gen platforms to implement scalable industrialized solutions for DXC customers. Vishal is a senior executive with experience in multiple geographies including Asia Pacific, India, and the Americas. He has deep experience in consulting across IT and Business Process Services with exposure to Product Management, Design Thinking, Marketing, Operations, and P&L leadership in diverse industries. Vishal has deep experience with companies such as Tech Mahindra, NTT Data (Previously Dell Services), and Wipro in driving large complex transformational initiatives for leading Fortune 500 organizations.