Additional testing exhibits new PS5’s smaller, lighter heatsink retains console cooler

Final month, Sony started delivery a calmly revised model of its PlayStation 5 console with a smaller, lighter heatsink and a handful of different tweaks. An earlier teardown and evaluation of the revised PS5 made headlines as a result of it recommended that the brand new PS5 ran hotter than the previous one, primarily based on the temperature of the air being exhausted from the console. This does make some intuitive sense in the event you assume {that a} smaller heatsink will mechanically be worse at dissipating warmth. However extra detailed and exact testing from the YouTubers at {Hardware} Busters Worldwide backs up our skepticism of that declare, displaying that the PS5’s exhaust air is hotter as a result of the brand new cooling system is doing a greater job of eradicating warmth from the console, as cooling techniques are supposed to do.

The {Hardware} Busters testing measured the temperature of the APU, reminiscence, voltage regulator modules (VRMs), and exhaust air whereas Satan Might Cry 5 was operating on each PS5 fashions. The exhaust air is certainly a number of levels hotter within the new PS5 than the previous one, however on common, the brand new PS5’s APU ran about 11°C cooler, dropping from about 51°C to 40°C.

The reminiscence and VRM temperatures within the new PS5 rise a bit—the reminiscence temperature goes up by round 7°C and the VRM temperature goes up by round 1.3°C—however neither improve ought to have a huge effect on the console’s reliability or longevity. The a lot bigger drop in APU temperature is well worth the tradeoff.

These outcomes solely evaluate a single previous PS5 to a single new PS5, and the numbers may look totally different with a bigger pattern dimension. However they need to at the least persuade you that the newer, lighter PS5’s smaller heatsink just isn’t mechanically going to lead to a warmer, louder, extra failure-prone console. The brand new PS5’s mannequin quantity is CFI-1102A, whereas the unique’s is CFI-1000—search for these numbers if you wish to be certain that to get the brand new revision.

The {Hardware} Busters workforce recognized a number of different minor variations within the system board with the brand new revision however discovered that just about every part necessary to conserving the console cool—the quantity and kind of followers, the fan velocity, and the noise stage—are both equivalent or almost equivalent. The brand new PS5 was about one decibel louder, and its energy consumption beneath most circumstances was a few watts increased, however this sort of minor variance between consoles is regular and never essentially associated to the heatsink or different inside modifications.