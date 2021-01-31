G.I. Joe’s Fortnite collaboration includes a Snake Eyes skin and action figure

With all of its recent licensed characters, which includes everyone from Sarah Connor to The Mandalorian, the virtual battlefield of Fortnite is starting to resemble a playground full of action figures. When you think about it like that, a collaboration with G.I. Joe makes a lot of sense. With that in mind, Epic and Hasbro announced that iconic character Snake Eyes will be available as part of the Fortnite universe starting today — both in-game and as a physical toy.

The new version of the character is called Snake Eyes: Zero Point edition, an allusion to a key part of Fortnite lore (one which took on more significance this season). The in-game version will be available starting on January 30th for 1,800 V-bucks, while a 6-inch-tall action figure is also available to preorder for $39.99 via Hasbro Pulse. Hasbro says that the figure will feature accessories inspired by “the rich history of the Snake Eyes character” as well as a few that will be familiar to Fortnite fans, like the classic Boogie Bomb.

There have already been plenty of toys and figures based on Fortnite’s original characters, of course, but this collaboration hints at something different, as licensing deals become a bigger part of the battle royale. Next stop, metaverse.