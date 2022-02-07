Galaxy Tab S8 promo images show kickstand, keyboard case and S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is coming on February 9, and you can find out all you can expect here.

The latest batch of promo materials for the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra is here courtesy of Evan Blass, and it reveals a few accessories, the color options of the tablets, and some features.

This image shows the size difference between the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8, the 12.7-inch (some sources claim 12.4-inch) Galaxy Tab S8+, and the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The next image shows the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra running Adobe Photoshop and using the Galaxy S22 Ultra as a companion display.

Here are a few promos, showing the full Galaxy ecosystem, including the Galaxy Tab S8, the S22, the Galaxy Watch4, and Buds2, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with the Galaxy ecosystem

Here are all the color options for the tablets – Pink, Silver, and Black, all featuring the recognizable black window design, which houses the magnetic strip for the S Pen and the camera frame.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 family – S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra









Color options

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available with a Book cover case and a Keyboard case with an embedded touchpad. Now we could be looking at one cover case that can magnetically hold the Galaxy Tab S8 upright, and have an embedded kickstand, or another case with a kickstand.

The keyboard seemingly attaches to the kickstand case.













Kickstand case













Keyboard case

Whichever case, or tablet for that matter, you get, the S Pen comes supplied in the box.