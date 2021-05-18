Sport of Thrones Natalie Emmanuel Solid in Dracula Story The Bride

Nathalie Emmanuel attends the twenty second Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills on January 28, 2020. Photograph : Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP ( Getty Photographs )

If it looks like Dracula-inspired films are popping out of the woodwork currently, it’s as a result of that’s precisely true, with tasks presently in numerous levels of manufacturing from Karyn Kusama, Chris McKay, and Chloé Zhao. Now you possibly can add Jessica M. Thompson (The Gentle of the Moon) to that checklist of administrators.

As Deadline experiences, Thompson will direct The Bride, from an unique script by Blair Butler that Thompson revised, and right here’s what we learn about it, aside from the truth that it is going to (clearly) contain vampires: “T he pic is a recent horror thriller that tells the story of a younger girl who’s courted and swept off her toes, solely to appreciate a gothic conspiracy is afoot. Given the recognition of the Dracula IP, execs are enthusiastic about the opportunity of this challenge, seeing it as a possible franchise, with the studio fast-tracking the film for an end-of-summer begin.”

A few of that pleasure has to spring from the solid, which is able to embody Nathalie Emman uel (Sport of Thrones, Military of Thieves) and Garret Hedlund (Tron: Legacy). There’s no phrase on what characters they’ll be enjoying, however contemplating The Bride is Dracula-inspired—with possibly just a little Rebecca and/or Crimson Peak thrown in there?—you possibly can guess that Emmanuel is prone to play the titular newlywed, with Hedlund probably enjoying her suitor. Followers of monster-adjacent films can presumably look ahead to double-featuring this The Bride with the 1985 The Bride (impressed by Bride of Frankenstein), whereas additionally ready for all these different Dracula flicks to make their solution to theaters.

