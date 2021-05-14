Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Professional renders leak exhibiting surprising new design

Google has been taking part in it protected with the Pixel line for the previous couple of generations or so, however it seems to be like this 12 months it is lastly able to shake issues up within the cell world once more. A brand new leak purports to point out us renders depicting the upcoming Pixel fashions.

Sure, fashions plural, and that is the primary change in comparison with final 12 months when the ‘flagship’ line consisted of just one cellphone, the Pixel 5. Not so this time round: we’re getting each a Pixel 6 and a Pixel 6 Professional. And… simply take a look at them.

Google Pixel 6 (left) and Pixel 6 Professional (proper)

The Pixel 6 appears smaller and has solely two cameras in that massive and distinctive island on the again, we would not be shocked if a kind of was a standard huge sensor whereas the opposite one was an ultrawide. The Pixel 6 Professional, then again, appears larger and provides a 3rd sensor – hopefully a telephoto, though by the seems to be of those renders it will not be a periscope sort factor, so do not anticipate greater than 3x optical magnification.



Google Pixel 6 and Pixel Watch

Hopefully Google can even replace the sensors it makes use of, that are getting form of outdated now.

Cameras apart, if this leak is correct (and a second source confirmed that the design is in truth correct, whereas the colours proven aren’t), then Google is lastly able to step up its sport once more and never reuse the identical boring design yet another time (for its higher-end gadgets no less than, the Pixel a collection will hold the final technology’s seems to be in keeping with earlier leaks).



Google Pixel 6 Professional

The renders aren’t straight-up leaked from Google or something like that, however had been created by a 3rd social gathering based mostly on real-life pictures of the telephones.



Google Pixel 6 Professional

On the entrance, the selfie digicam’s hole-punch cutout is now centered like in Samsung telephones, and the bezels are nearly completely gone.

You’ll be able to watch the whole video above for a full view of all of the angles of the upcoming telephones. For now we’ll simply say that we’re lastly excited a few Pixel launch once more. What stays to be seen is when these telephones will truly get official, as a result of the autumn (when Google often pronounces a brand new high-end Pixel) is fairly distant nonetheless.

