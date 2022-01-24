Google Pixel 6a rumored to launch in May

Google is rumored to launch a midrange Pixel 6a later this year featuring the in-house Tensor chipset and less impressive camera hardware than the flagship Pixel 6 phones. Earlier rumors said the device will not launch before August but well-known tipster Max Jambor thinks otherwise saying the device will be official come May. Past Pixel A-series phones like the 5a 5G and the 4a came in August so this would be quite the shift by Google.







Pixel 6a render

Apart from the Tensor chipset, Pixel 6a is said to share the same basic design as its more expensive siblings with a punch-hole screen on the front and a camera visor setup on the back. The phone will likely come with a 6.2-inch OLED screen while its dimensions are rumored to come in at 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.7mm.







Pixel 6a in black

The camera hardware will be less flashy, we’re expecting a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 main sensor, the same main camera as on the Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5. It will be joined by a 12MP Sony IMX355 ultrawide shooter while the selfie cam is expected to come in at 8MP. The phone will also bring an in-display fingerprint scanner which would be a first in the Pixel A-series.

Source (Tweet)