Google Stadia’s Head of Product leaves the corporate

A report from The Info confirmed that John Justice, Google Stadia’s Vice President and Head of Product, has left Google. 9to5Google acquired affirmation of Justice’s departure by means of a press release from Google.

We will verify John is not with Google and we want him nicely on his subsequent step.

John Justice oversaw the buyer expertise for Stadia and has beforehand talked about the way forward for Google Stadia.

Following intense competitors from Microsoft and Sony with the discharge of their most up-to-date technology of online game consoles (and the institution of different cloud-streaming platforms), Stadia started greedy at promotions and offers to persuade new customers to purchase into the fantasy of Google Stadia cloud gaming. Again in February, Google introduced it was shutting down the doorways to its Stadia recreation studio, turning its again on an enormous dedication to develop large-scale video video games in-house.

As extra vital key figures of Google Stadia go away the corporate, hypothesis will proceed to boil surrounding the uncertainty of the cloud gaming platform’s future. Google has a protracted historical past of investing sources into a brand new market phase solely to tug the plug after just a few brief years.

The final replace given by Stadia about its future catalog revealed greater than 100 video games anticipated to reach to the gaming platform together with FIFA 21 and Far Cry 6.

